British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledges to deploy 18-year-old national service corps





British Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that he would introduce a national service system for 18-year-olds if he is elected in the July 4 general election.

The plan, which would be the first step in conscripting more of the British population into the army, confirms the Socialist Equality Party's warnings that this is a war election.

Britain is deeply involved in NATO's war against Russia in Ukraine and supports Israel's genocidal war against Palestinians. Sunak is focusing his election campaign on militarism and national security. He returned to his constituency on Saturday and held a meeting with a group of veterans in Yorkshire, marking his first campaign stop.

Sunak launched his military conscription pledge, saying national service was needed because the world was more dangerous and challenging than it had been in decades with China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. These things don't just happen far away, they affect us here at home too.

Under the plan, 18-year-olds would be required to undertake compulsory national service, join the military for 12 months or undertake community work on one weekend each month. The plan will cost $2.5 billion a year, of which $1.5 billion will be secured from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) as a package to support charities and community groups.

If the Conservatives are re-elected, a royal commission will finalize the details and begin a pilot service next year, with the National Service Act due to come into effect in September 2025. The Times reported that sanctions will be imposed on youth who do not participate.

Sunak launched the policy in a social media video and an article published in the Mail on Sunday, which revealed the plan had been meticulously planned in secret before being published in the Conservative Party manifesto. The plan to restart national service was drawn up in secret and only Mr Sunak's inner circle understood the details included former Tory leader William Hagueprivy.

In the 40-page classified plan, the advisers argued that the growing international threat posed by countries such as Russia and China, which must be addressed by strengthening our military, has left many young people helpless.

Alluding to the huge numbers that will be enlisted under the scheme, the article states that nearly 750,000 18-24 year olds are currently unemployed and that this age group is disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system.

“Those who choose to serve and pass the exam will be able to receive a full-time placement in our armed forces for 12 months,” Sunak wrote.

Wrapped in a Union Jack, he spoke of his national service: “This rite of passage will create a shared sense of purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our country.

This is a great country, but younger generations are not getting the opportunities and experiences they deserve, and there are forces trying to tear our society apart in an increasingly uncertain world.

He said, “To those who complain that mandating citizenship is unreasonable, I say this: “Citizenship comes with not only rights but also obligations,” he warned. Becoming British is more than just lining up at passport control.

The Conservative Party reportedly estimates that around 10% of 18-year-olds will serve in the military. But the hostility towards war among the younger generation is so great that Sunak felt it necessary to write: To be clear, our new National Service is not conscription. The majority of those who do will not serve in our military. Only those who choose and pass the difficult entrance exam can do so.

On Sunday, Home Secretary James Cleverly was forced to promise that those who refuse to sign up will not be jailed.

But everyone knows that this policy must lead to an expansion of conscription and a break with the consensus that has been established since 1960, when military service ended in Britain. Sunak's announcement made the front pages of every national newspaper and the Tory media frothed with enthusiasm.

The Daily Mail exclaimed: Now the election war really begins! The Sunday Telegraph wrote that the policy was needed to instill shared national values ​​against extremism and strengthen the current military, as well as for other future wars. Israel's hate marches have exposed the extent to which extremist views have already taken root. All of this is happening at a time of great international unrest, and there are warnings that new military conflicts are on the horizon.

Tory backbencher Miriam Cates linked the recall of 18-year-olds to the destruction of Gaza and said the plan should emulate Israel's military service.

Sunak's national service policy has the support of Tory lawmakers close to the military, including former veteran and defense secretary Tobias Ellwood, who told right-wing TalkTV that he was one of the people who pushed for this from the beginning. These measures were necessary because our world is more competitive than at any time since 1945. Europe is at war once again. The UK is involved in supporting Ukraine whether we like it or not.

He added: “We have moved into a new era of instability on a global scale, with the failure of a solution meaning that war is inevitable once you have the upper hand over your enemy.”

The announcement follows comments by British Army Commander Sir Patrick Sanders in January that Britain's pre-war generation must prepare for the possibility of future conflict and that this must take the whole nation together.

In defending the policy, Conservatives and media have pointed out that national service and conscription policies are widespread in Europe, amid talk that NATO troops should be deployed directly to war zones to avoid Ukraine's defeat by Russia.

Countries that have recently introduced forms of national service include Sweden, Norway and Denmark. French President Emmanuel Macron announced Service National Universel, which would launch one-month residential placements for all 16-year-olds, followed by three months of part-time volunteer services. This will become mandatory once fully released.

The move against conscription in Germany moved further forward in April when an internal Pentagon document was leaked showing plans to present options for the German military's service model. It is scalable in the short term to adapt to threats and ensures overall national resilience. A decision is expected to be made within a year.

Labor, expected to win the general election, said of Sunak's request: “This is not a review that could cost billions of dollars and is necessary because the Conservatives have reduced the military to its smallest size since Napoleon.”

Shadow Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall was careful not to oppose the policy outright, telling Sky News' Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: This is an unfunded promise, a headline-grabbing gimmick, and not a proper plan to deliver. This is the same kind of accusation made by Labor over Sunak's anti-immigrant Rwandan deportation policy, which defends its own brutal deportation policy as more effective and efficient.

Sir Keir Starmers Labor calls itself a NATO party and will introduce national service and conscription whenever the ruling class demands it. It was the post-war Attlee Labor government that introduced national service in 1947, and it came into effect in January 1949. All physically fit males between the ages of 17 and 21 were required to serve in the military for 18 months and remain on the reserve list for the next four years.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer (bottom right) boards a tank during a visit to British troops deployed at the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Operating Base Tapa, Estonia, December 21, 2023. [Photo by Keir Starmer/Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0]

The purpose of mobilization was to ensure that British imperialism, following the devastation of World War II, could continue to operate globally in the coming war. After the Chinese Revolution in 1949, British troops were deployed for the Korean War in 1950, various military operations in Malaya, Cyprus, and the suppression of an anti-colonial uprising in Kenya.

In 1950, during the Korean War, another of Attlee's National Service Acts increased the length of service to two years. Between 1949 and 1963, more than two million men were conscripted into the British Army, Royal Navy or Royal Air Force.

