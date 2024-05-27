2024 US Gymnastics Championships: How to Watch, Schedule, Preview & Athlete Roster





The Xfinity USA Gymnastics Championships air live on NBC Sports and Peacock Thursday through Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

This is the last important meeting before the Olympic trials from June 27 to 30, after which the teams of five men and five women for the Paris Games will be announced.

The winner of the women's all-around at the trials automatically makes the Olympic team. The winner of the men's all-around competition at the trials makes the team if he also places in the top three on three of the six apparatus.

The selection committees will choose the rest of the team members, taking into account results at national championships and trials as well as past competitions in this Olympic cycle.

2024 Xfinity USA Gymnastics Championships Live Stream Schedule

DayEventTime (ET)PlatformThursdayMen's Day 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m.PeacockFridayWomen's Day 6 p.m.-10 p.m.PeacockSaturdayMen's Day 10 p.m.-10:30 p.m.CNBC, PeacockSundayWomen's Day 10 p.m.-9 p.m.NBC, Peacock

NBC and CNBC broadcasts also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Who is competing in the Xfinity USA Gymnastics Championships?

The women's field is led by Olympic all-around gold medalists Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas.

Biles made her competitive debut in 2024 by winning the Core Hydration Classic on May 18 to remain undefeated in the all-around since returning last summer from a post-Tokyo Olympic break. She improved her best all-around score during this Olympic cycle, according to Gymternet.

Lee competed in three of the four events at the Classic and earned the highest score on the balance beam to increase her chances of making the Paris team. She is working her way back after being diagnosed with two kidney diseases in early 2023.

Douglas returned to competition this spring for the first time since the Rio 2016 Games. She withdrew from the Classic after falling twice during her opening uneven bars routine and has not publicly announced whether she was planning to compete at nationals, but is on the athlete list.

Douglas is not qualified to compete in the all-around this week, but can compete in three of the four events and is eligible to challenge for a spot at the Olympic Trials.

Shilese Jones, a two-time world all-around medalist, finished second to Biles at the Classic and has consistently been the best American gymnast other than Biles over the past 20 months.

Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey are also in contention to return to the Games after finishing third and fourth in the Classic all-around.

On the men's side, the U.S. Championships will feature world all-around bronze medalist Frederick Richard, 2023 U.S. all-around champion Asher Hong and 2021 and 2022 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone.

Last year, Richard, who has 661,000 followers on TikTok, became the youngest American to win an individual world medal at age 19. He was the first American to win a world all-around medal since Jonathan Horton, who won bronze in 2010.

Also last year, Hong became the youngest American men's all-around champion since Tim Ryan in 1989 at age 19.

Malone, 24, is expected to compete in the all-around for the first time since a fall on the high bar in March 2023 that led to three surgeries on his right leg.

Full athlete fields are here.

Simone Biles has detailed her long road back from the bends to return to the top of gymnastics.

