Republican US Senate candidate in Virginia 'honored' to receive Trump's support

Retired Navy Capt. Hung Cao participates in a debate October 20, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. Cao announced his intention on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to seek the Republican nomination in 2024 to challenge Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)(AP/Matthew Barakat) Retired Navy Capt. Hung Cao participates in a debate October 20, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. Cao announced his intention on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to seek the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, file)(AP/Matthew Barakat)

Hung Cao, one of the Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate in Virginia, is enthusiastically endorsed by Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

On social media, former President Trump said that “Hung Cao has my complete and utter support.”

“Hung Cao will be a tireless fighter to stop inflation, grow our economy, secure our border, strongly support our incredible military/veterans, and always defend under the Second Amendment siege,” Trump said.

Trump also publicly mentioned Cao during his speech at the Libertarian Party's national convention in Washington on Saturday, saying Cao “is going to win.”

Cao responded on social media, saying he was “honored to receive the support of the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump!” »

The Virginia primary is set for June 18.

Cao is one of five Republicans vying for the chance to take on Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in November.

Kaine is unopposed on the Democratic side in the primary.

A fixture in Virginia politics, Kaine announced his intention to seek a third term after speculation that he might retire.

His decision to run eased his party's concerns about the possibility of a vacant seat. He will be seen as having an advantage in the Democrats' must-win race facing a tough 2024 Senate map.

Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016, has served in public office for nearly three decades, serving as mayor of Richmond and then lieutenant governor and state governor.

He was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and handily defeated a far-right challenger in 2018.

Cao is a Vietnamese immigrant who spent 25 years in the Navy, including serving in combat zones around the world. He unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 in an effort to defeat Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

On the Republican side, Cao faces business owner and Army veteran Eddie Garcia, attorney Jonathan Emord, attorney Chuck Smith and Scott Parkinson, vice president of the conservative advocacy group “Club for Growth”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

