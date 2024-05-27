Ashley White died while patrolling alongside special forces in Afghanistan. The US Army veteran was a pioneer when it came to female soldiers.





Ashley White received her first Combat Action Badge from the U.S. Army shortly after the first lieutenant's arrival in Afghanistan. The Silver Military Award, recognizing soldiers who were personally engaged by an attacker during a conflict, was considered an achievement in itself as well as an affirmative rite of passage for newly deployed individuals. White earned it for using his own body to protect a group of civilian women and children from gunfire that erupted in the middle of his third mission in Kandahar province. All survived. She never mentioned the badge to anyone in her battalion.

“My daughter was very, very humble,” Ashley’s mother, Deborah White, said before Memorial Day this year. “She would be dismayed by all the accolades she has received since his death.”

Ashley White died on October 22, 2011, approximately three months into her tour of duty in Afghanistan, when a soldier in the Special Operations Task Force she was serving alongside accidentally set off an improvised explosive device that killed her. than two other people. She was 24 years old. After his death, White was posthumously awarded a long list of some of the military's highest honors, including the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and the Meritorious Service Medal.

White was one of a few dozen women recruited from hundreds of applicants to join special operations forces on the front lines of America's war in Afghanistan, at a time when female soldiers were still barred from combat roles . Born and raised in Northeast Ohio, White joined the Reserve Officers' Training Corps program during her second semester at Kent State University, where she studied sports medicine.

Ashley White is remembered as a war heroine and trailblazer for her service in Afghanistan, at a time when the U.S. military still barred female soldiers from combat positions.

“I think she loved the camaraderie and the cohesiveness within the group,” Deborah White said. ROTC is a leadership training program designed to prepare students for various roles in the armed forces and requires them to complete military service upon graduation. Ashley White began her career as a Medical Service Corps officer and served for several years in the U.S. National Guard in Greensboro, North Carolina.

But in 2011, the Army hired women into cultural support teams, cornerstones of an initiative to communicate with Afghan women, whose customs often prevented them from interacting with U.S. soldiers until they were men. Women on cultural support teams were explicitly responsible for facilitating interactions with civilian women and children. A flyer advertising the positions called for female soldiers to “be part of history” alongside male-dominated special operations. White applied for the program and accepted a spot. She underwent additional training and deployed in August.

White's service in Afghanistan likely contributed to the Army's decision to officially lift the ban in 2013 — a watershed moment that recognized the work many female soldiers had been doing for decades and opened the door to opportunity careers previously reserved for men.

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, author of the 2015 book “Ashley's War” about White and the women who served with her, noted in an interview with the Council of Foreign Relations after the book's release that she and her teammates “could having laid the foundations”. basis for ultimate integration. With her death, White's mother said “she broke the glass ceiling.”

Lemmon's chronicle of women who quietly led part of the war effort without any promise of fame placed White at the center of it all and brought her story into the mainstream. “Ashley’s War” became a New York Times bestseller.

Those who knew her felt inspired by White's track record, but they told Lemmon — and White's mother — that it was the way White carried herself personally, with kindness and strength, that made her special.

“Ashley was the heart of this truly all-star team of Soldiers who came together to answer this call to service and couldn't raise their hand fast enough to be there,” Lemmon said at that conference in 2015. “I think what people remember so much about her is that she never told you about what she could do…she let her actions speak for themselves. And I think she showed the power of her character in action. She never had to tell you how good she was and, in fact, never would.

White's legacy is considerable. As Deborah White said, “It’s everywhere.”

She was one of a handful of women honored for particularly courageous acts in an exhibit at the National Museum of the U.S. Army in Virginia, several women veterans' housing complexes in two states are named after her, and two graduate students from his high school in Marlboro Township. The school receives $1,500 scholarships each year through a foundation established by White's family in his memory.

People across the country, inside and outside the military, hailed White as a hero, an exemplary soldier and a trailblazer who helped pave the way for the next generation of women rising through the ranks with fewer limitations than ever. Before.

When asked where White's courage came from, especially at such a young age, Deborah White gave most of the credit to her daughter.

“I mean, all my kids are driven. Maybe we raised them right,” she said. “I don't know. She blew me away.”

More from Emily Mae Czachor

Emily Mae Czachor is a reporter and editor at CBSNews.com. She covers breaking news, often focusing on crime and extreme weather. Emily Mae has previously written for media outlets including the Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed and Newsweek.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ashley-white-us-army-veteran-pioneer-women-soldiers-memorial-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos