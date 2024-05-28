Death toll rises to 21 after storms sweep through several US states | Weather news





Tornadoes are wreaking destruction in several U.S. states as other parts of the country prepare for other possible storms.

At least 21 people have been killed in a series of powerful storms that swept across the central and southern United States, leaving behind destruction and devastation.

The storms caused deaths in the US states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky, just north of an oppressive early season heat wave, setting records from southern Texas to the Florida.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early Monday after tornadoes ravaged the state.

It was a difficult night for our people, Beshear said on the social media platform X, later adding during a press briefing that devastating storms hit almost the entire state.

The governor said at least a few tornadoes touched down in Kentucky over the weekend, including one that traveled about 40 miles (65 km) on the ground. Authorities said 100 highways and state roads were damaged by the storms.

It was a difficult night for our people, as it appears we have two more deaths from the storms. We will have a full update at 11 a.m. EDT this morning.

May 27, 2024

The extreme weather system, which hit the region starting Saturday evening, overturned vehicles and destroyed homes, leaving a trail of deadly destruction in its wake.

The death toll over the Memorial Day holiday weekend includes at least eight deaths in Arkansas, seven in Texas, four in Kentucky and two in Oklahoma, according to tallies from state emergency authorities.

The deaths in Texas came after a tornado ripped through the Valley View area north of Dallas, Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told reporters. It destroyed homes and a gas station and overturned vehicles on an interstate highway.

In Oklahoma, at least two people died after a tornado struck Mayes County Saturday evening, county emergency management chief Johnny Janzen told the Fox News affiliate in Tulsa.

In Kentucky, the last community to leave homes destroyed and without power was the small community of Charleston.

It's a big mess, said resident Rob Linton. Trees fell everywhere. The houses have moved. Power lines are cut. No utilities, no water, no electricity.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans faced power outages Monday due to the weather, according to the tracking site PowerOutage.US, with Kentucky alone accounting for more than 180,000 outages.

It could take days for all power to be restored, said Beshear, the Kentucky governor.

Destroyed homes are visible after a deadly tornado passes through Valley View, Texas [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]

The storms were still likely to produce damaging winds and hail as they moved east Monday, and possibly produce isolated tornadoes in the eastern Mid-Atlantic, the National Weather Service said.

The area on high alert for severe weather Monday covers a large swath of the eastern United States, from Alabama to New York.

The severe thunderstorms and deadly tornadoes appeared during a historically bad season for tornadoes, at a time when climate change is contributing to the severity of storms around the world. April had the second highest number of tornadoes on record in the United States.

Harold Brooks, senior scientist at the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma, said the series of tornadoes over the past two months was due to a persistent atmosphere of warm, humid air.

This warm, humid air sits at the northern edge of a thermal dome, bringing temperatures typically seen at the height of summer until late May.

The latest severe weather came just days after a powerful tornado ripped through an Iowa town, killing four people, and other tornadoes touched down in Texas last week.

