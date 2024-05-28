Israel's borrowing frenzy reaches Palm Beach as US municipalities rush there





One of the biggest investors in Israeli bonds is not a hedge fund titan or Wall Street trader, but an elected municipal comptroller who invests Palm Beach County taxpayers' money.

Joseph Abruzzo, the investment supervisor of Florida's largest county, holds $700 million of his overall $4.6 billion portfolio in so-called Israeli bonds. These are special issues of overseas debt securities that have been snapped up by U.S. states and local governments since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

I am delighted that we have these bonds in our portfolio, Abruzzo told the Financial Times. He cited the excellent returns, security and benefits to Palm Beach County taxpayers of the debt that is becoming an important, but also controversial, part of Israel's efforts to finance a longer war.

Israel Bonds, the official debt guarantor, claims to have sold more than $3 billion of debt worldwide, three times the annual average, since October 7 of last year, the date of the Hamas assault on sparked the latest conflict. Local governments in the United States, including the states of Florida, Indiana and Ohio, have recently been enthusiastic buyers.

Sold directly to American investors favorable to the Israeli cause, these bonds are becoming an increasingly publicized element of the country's external financing. Last year, they accounted for a quarter of Israel's foreign debt issuance and helped shore up a wartime budget deficit that reached 7 percent of GDP in the year to April due to military spending.

But the bonds have also become a focal point for divestment supporters and activists, amid growing tensions over U.S. support for an ally whose conduct in the war has been heavily criticized by many observers.

Israel also sold $8 billion worth of more conventional U.S. dollar international bonds in March, receiving $38 billion in orders and involving about 400 different investors from about 36 countries, the Finance Ministry said. The country's regular local currency borrowings amounted to 12.25 billion shekels ($3.3 billion) of planned sales in May. But Israeli bonds have grown as a proportion of overall debt issuance.

Abruzzo, who claims to have received, without exaggeration, full applause and ovations at community meetings for the purchase of the bonds, said he was the first American investor to place an order for the Israeli bonds after the attack of Hamas in October.

It has since broken a record for the most such bonds purchased in a single day, at around $135 million. The board's cap on its investments was also recently increased to 15 percent of the portfolio. In May, Ohio's state treasurer also added $30 million to its more than $260 million debt.

The bonds, difficult to sell and designed to be held until maturity, were for many years marketed primarily to the global Jewish diaspora by Israel Bonds, a state-backed entity also known as the Bonds Corporation. development of Israel.

Considered one of the country's most valuable economic and strategic resources, it has sold more than $50 billion in debt since David Ben-Gurion, Israel's founding prime minister, launched it in the 1950s. Certificates for small amounts were even presented as bar and bat mitzvah gifts.

Israeli founding father David Ben-Gurion at the launch of an Israeli bond program at Madison Square Garden in New York in 1951 European/Archive Photos/Getty Images

They are now being bought into the heartland of the United States due to a combination of political solidarity with Israel, demand for higher yields than US Treasuries but with perceived low risk, and laws that for years , gradually place Israeli debt among the rare authorized bonds. investments for generally stable local government portfolios.

The Palm Beach investments, as well as Miami-Dade, Broward and other Florida counties, were made possible by a 2008 state law that added Israeli bonds to U.S. Treasury bonds, debt guaranteed by federal agencies, to money market funds and other low-risk assets. . No other foreign government bonds are permitted.

Although their weighting in Palm Beach's portfolio is unique, Israeli bonds have also benefited from a steady shift among U.S. states and counties to improve their investment returns, said Justin Marlowe, director of the Municipal Finance Center at the Harris School at the University of Chicago. of public policy.

Abruzzo said he always planned to buy more bonds when he took office in 2021. The significantly higher yields than equivalent U.S. Treasuries helped boost his portfolios' annual income from investments of $27 million to $173 million during his tenure.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

“When I was elected, I had no connection with Israeli bonds, I was just looking at the portfolio numbers,” Abruzzo said. Until recently, the big problem was finding enough paper to buy, he added. I've been sitting on the sidelines waiting to buy these bonds for years.

There are still limits to the number of Israeli bonds that even enthusiastic local government investors can buy. Because they need to have readily available cash to spend, they generally cannot invest for longer maturities.

Divestment campaigners, including Jewish Voice for Peace, which has launched street protests against Israeli bonds, oppose any disclosure on the grounds that the money raised could be used to finance the Gaza campaign.

The reality is that it is horrible that our states, our counties, our other community institutions are investing directly without restrictions or conditions to ensure respect for human rights, said Dani Noble, campaign organizer at Jewish Voice for Peace. Israeli bonds directly provide financial support without restriction and without justification, she added.

Israel Bonds said this small but vocal group of protesters could not distract from the undeniable truth of unprecedented support for debt since the start of the war. We look forward to building on this success in the months to come and continuing to make clear that boycott efforts are doomed to failure, he adds.

Local activists recently announced they would take legal action over Palm Beach's bonds after protesting outside county offices.

I think we're going to see a lot more intense push for divestment, Marlowe said. I've received a lot more questions in recent weeks about how local government investment pools work, as many people are preparing pressure campaigns, like recent ones focused on exposing university endowments to Israeli investments, a- he added. I fully expect there to be litigation over this.

Abruzzo, a former Florida state senator, remains a staunch supporter of the project, however.

The bond protests will never have any impact on me or our office, he said. He added that he had no concerns about repaying the bonds.

The only way we will be hurt is if Israel is no longer a nation. And that won't happen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a9a01ac6-92f7-452a-a75c-7ac212f6a7ae The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos