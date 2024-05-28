Nintendo's 2024 US remake of 'Paper Mario' includes transgender character 'Vivian'





Nintendo's remake of “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door” features a transgender character in the new U.S. version of the game.

According to a review of the game by Nintendo Life Magazine, the Nintendo Switch character Vivian, known from the original version of Paper Mario released in 2004, was born male. Vivian is featured in the video game as a villain along with her sisters, Marilyn and Bedlam, in their fight against Mario. Vivian ends up fending for herself due to her sister's bullying and their tendency to repeatedly call her a “boy”.

In the first Japanese version of the game on the Game Cube, Vivian, a purple ghost wearing a pink and white striped hat, reportedly spoke to players about her struggle with gender identity, but this was omitted from versions of the game sold in the United States. -United, according to the national office.

The English translation of the game released in 2004 claimed that Vivian was allegedly bullied not because she was transgender, but because she was “ugly,” the New York Post reported.

The new version of the game for the Nintendo Switch platform in the United States now includes rhetoric about Vivian's gender identity and validates the character as transgender.

“The truth is, it took me a while to realize that I was their sister and not their brother,” Vivian told the players. “Now their usual bullying seems heavier.”

Vivian isn't the first transgender character to make waves in the gaming world.

A video game series aimed at children came under attack last year after announcing an update that would allow characters to have double mastectomy scars and chest girdles.

“The Sims 4,” which bills itself as “the ultimate life simulation game” on its website, allows players to give characters “upper scars” resulting from breast removal surgery.

“Howart’s Legacy,” a Harry Potter video game, features a transgender character named Sirona Ryan.

A Nintendo sign is seen in front of the official Nintendo store in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

“It took them a second to realize that I was actually a witch, not a wizard,” Sirona Ryan, owner of the Three Broomsticks Tavern in Hogsmeade, tells the main character.

Some well-known characters have also recently undergone transgender rebranding in the comic book world.

Danni Maolly, a character from the Archie Comics universe, was transformed into a transgender woman in the new comic to make the series “a little more queer.”

