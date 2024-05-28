Birmingham Airport sees chaos with Bank Holiday travelers waiting in queues for hours | uk news





Birmingham Airport is said to be struggling to cope with the rush in the first half of the year. (Photo: X/@isabellaboneham)

Families trying to get away for the half-term holidays have reportedly been queuing for hours at Birmingham Airport.

Passengers said security screening delays led to long waits in high heat to reach departure gates.

Staff were reportedly seen pulling people out of the queue and taking them to the front to avoid missing their flights.

Passengers had to wait in the sun as the serpentine line stretched from the security hall to the outdoor area in front of the departure lobby.

The line extends outside the departure lobby. (Photo caption: X/@the_bennetts_)

Peterborough mother Hannah Wright told The Mirror: We were waiting for an hour to catch our flight to Mallorca. My son has claustrophobia so it's hard for him.

It was a damper at the start of our vacation. There is nothing left for children who may struggle in these situations.

The airport is currently undertaking work to complete a state-of-the-art upgrade to its security hall.

Delays have been blamed on ongoing security hall upgrades (Photo: X/@kieranparmar)

Wait times were consistently higher than usual while the operation was underway, according to the report.

The upgrade will allow customers to carry up to a certain volume of liquids in their luggage without having to remove them for x-ray scanning.

The current limit is set at 100ml, but there are plans to increase this to 2 litres.

Families returning from their mid-break break through Heathrow Airport have been thrown into further chaos by planned strike action.

The delay brings to a close a weekend of travel-related chaos across the UK. (Photo: X/@isabellaboneham)

Border Force officers at Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 will be out from Friday 31 May until Sunday 2 June.

Monday's delays followed travel disruptions in several parts of the country over the bank holiday weekend.

An attempt to steal signal cables on the West Coast Main Line led to the cancellation of five train services and lengthy delays on Friday.

Meanwhile, fans driving to the FA Cup final at Wembley were stuck in traffic following a major accident on the M1.

Posting a picture of X people standing outside a car on the M1, one fan wrote: There is little warning for those heading to Wembley on the M1. I was stuck in Leicester for 30 minutes. It seems like a major incident.

There's nothing coming north. The lines are huge. City and United fans are getting out of their cars and trying to find out what's going on.

This is a developing news story and we will have more to share soon. Check back soon for further updates.

Do you have a story? Contact our news team by emailing [email protected]. Or you can also submit videos and photos here.

