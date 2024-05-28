2024 US Gymnastics Championships preview, full schedule and how to watch Simone Biles in live action





Superstar Simone Biles returns to the USA Gymnastics Championships this week in Ft. Worth, Texas, is looking to win a historic ninth title.

This is the next step in his quest for a third appearance at the Olympic Games.

With her victory in 2023, Biles became the sole owner of the all-time all-around title record after tying with Alfred Jochim, whose last title came more than 90 years ago.

Joining Biles, the 2016 Olympic all-around gold medalist, in Ft. Worth will be a packed field that is expected to include fellow Olympic all-around champions Suni Lee (Tokyo 2020) and Gabby Douglas (London 2012). Tokyo 2020 floor champion Jade Carey gives the peloton a fourth Olympic champion.

Tokyo 2020 team silver medalist Jordan Chiles is also expected to compete, as is two-time world all-around medalist Shilese Jones, who has established herself as the No. 2 athlete on the U.S. team behind Biles.

Other women to watch at the nationals include two-time world team gold medalists Leanne Wong, who also won all-around silver in 2021, and Skye Blakely, as well as 2023 Pan American Games winners Kayla DiCello and Kaliya Lincoln.

A talented field is also planned for the men's competition, including the return of Brody Malone, Tokyo 2020 Olympian and 2022 horizontal bar world champion, two-time winner of the American all-around. Malone expects to compete in all six apparatus for the first time since a serious injury last March that required multiple surgeries and months of rehabilitation.

All five members of the U.S. team that won bronze at the last World Championships are scheduled to compete in Ft. Value: Reigning U.S. champion Asher Hong, world all-around bronze medalist Fred Richard, two-time individual world medalist Khoi Young, Tokyo 2020 Olympian Yul Moldauer and 2022 NCAA all-around winner Paul Judah.

Read on for the full schedule and how to watch all live assets from the 2024 USA Gymnastics Championships in Ft. Value.

