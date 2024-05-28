



Senior politicians, including three parliamentary chairs, have called for more scrutiny of Shein, a fast-fashion retailer founded in China as it aims to list on the London stock market.

Shein is reportedly in talks to list on the London Stock Exchange after its attempt to list in New York faced regulatory hurdles.

The company rose from relative obscurity to dominate the fast fashion market and is known for its ultra-cheap clothing such as dresses, crop tops, and bikinis.

The company's efforts to list in New York have been delayed due to increased scrutiny from the U.S. Congress, and it faces charges of labor law violations.

Rishi Sunaks' government appeared keen to lure Shein to London instead. The company's chairman, Donald Tang, met Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt in February.

But senior British politicians have said the Shane listing should not be allowed to proceed while parliament is dissolved for a general election and the IPO faces greater scrutiny.

Alicia Kearns, Conservative chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said: With Sheins prices so low, the London Stock Exchange must ask itself: Whose suffering is driving these prices down?

A company that has not made full disclosures about its supply chain as required by UK law and has serious concerns about working conditions in its factories has no place in London.

Shein was accused in 2021 of failing to make full disclosures about its supply chain. A company spokesperson told the Guardian: In accordance with UK law, our statement on modern slavery is published and publicly available on our UK website.

Sarah Champion, Labor chair of the International Development Select Committee, said: Transparency in supply chains is vital and something every government should be demanding. Serious concerns have been raised about Shein's use of modern slavery, which requires investigation.

Liam Byrne, Labor chairman of the Business Select Committee, said: It is not ideal for Sheins, floating in London, to be granted permission without a parliamentary scrutiny. Congress must assure itself that the concerns recently raised by the U.S. Congress about forced labor in the Sheins supply chain have been thoroughly addressed.

If the London IPO goes ahead, it would be one of the city's largest corporate listings ever and further enhance the city's reputation as an international financial

The Sheins UK business reported revenue of $1.1 billion last year and pre-tax profits of $12.2 million for the 16 months to December 31, 2022, according to documents filed with Companies House. The group posted global sales of $30 billion last year.

By the end of 2022, we have committed to investing in improving standards at our supplier factories.

The government has tried to attract more companies to the London Stock Exchange after Cambridge-based chipmaker Arm defied ministers by choosing New York's Nasdaq.

Former Prime Minister Sajid Javid is one of several people approached about taking on a role at the company, Sky reported last week. The Guardian has contacted Javid for comment.

Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat lawmaker and chair of the Uighur All-Party Parliamentary Group, said: When companies like Shein are used for labor and supply chains in China, we need a more serious investigation.

David Alton, a crossbench colleague and Uyghur rights activist, said: No decision should be made while parliament is dissolved and should be subject to detailed scrutiny by select committees in both houses.

Kate Larsen, a former senior manager of corporate responsibility at Burberry who worked on educating investors about ethical supply chains, said she had many concerns about Shanes' practices.

Shein orders its clothing from hundreds, perhaps thousands, of small workshops, mostly in China, but it also cannot monitor the labor standards of its thousands of smaller supply chain partners, Larsen said.

Their business model is to order clothing and, in most cases, receive the package directly from China, rather than shipping large container loads. This means that customs clearance, import taxes and inspections can often be bypassed.

A spokesperson for Shein said: We value visibility across our entire supply chain. Shein has a zero-tolerance policy for forced labor and is committed to respecting human rights. We require our contract manufacturers to source cotton only from approved regions.

Shein is investing millions of pounds in strengthening governance and compliance across its supply chain. Regular supplier audits have been shown to continually improve the performance and compliance of our supplier partners. This includes improvements to ensure workers are compensated fairly for the work they do.

