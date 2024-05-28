US agency identifies 3 soldiers missing while on duty





Join Fox News to access this content

You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create a FREE account to continue reading.

Please enter a valid email address.

By entering your email address and pressing Continue, you agree to the Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Financial Incentive Notice. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. To have problems? Click here.

On Memorial Day, Americans honor those who sacrificed their lives for our country. Many families of those missing in action have not had the opportunity to say goodbye to their loved ones. The Defense Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Accounting Agency is working to change that.

“This is really the fulfillment of a promise to the service members that we send into combat and who haven't come home,” said Kelly McKeague, the agency's director.

AMERICAN WORLD WAR II HEROES ADOPTED IN THE FACES OF MARGRATEN PROJECT BY GRATEFUL DUTCH

Second Lieutenant Fred Brewer

More than 2.2 million airmen served in World War II, according to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Of those, 355 were Tuskegee Airmen who served overseas.

“It’s a historic unit, an isolated unit that did heroic things in World War II,” McKeague said.

2nd Lieutenant Fred Brewer was one of 27 Tuskegee Airmen who were previously missing in action. The 23-year-old man was the second from the unit to be identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The remains of Second Lieutenant Fred Brewer, who is believed to have disappeared over Italy, have been positively identified. Brewer was recently given a proper burial in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. (War Defender/MIA Accounting Agency/American Air Museum)

In October 1944, Brewer had departed from Ramitelli Air Base in Italy alongside 57 other fighters assigned to escort bombers to Regensburg, Germany. Brewer had attempted to climb above thick cloud cover when his engine stalled. It was thought to have crashed near Moggio Udinese, Italy. The story of what happened after the accident only began to unfold more than 70 years later.

“It happened almost by chance. It happened because an Italian villager collected the remains of his plane in the 1940s and built a memorial that one of our historians correlated to a set of remains which were moved from a German cemetery to an Italian cemetery, eventually being transferred there to an American cemetery, where we exhumed the unknown remains of Lt. Brewer,” McKeague said.

MASSACHUSETTS SAILOR KILLED AT PEARL HARBOR FINALLY GETS FUNERAL AT ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

In December, Brewer was given a proper burial and resting in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“These are cases that couldn't be solved after the wars. And so here we are with our historians, our scientists, searching and finding and hopefully identifying,” McKeague said.

Moggese's historic photographic records in Italy indicate that a ceremony will be held for Brewer in October, near the Italian town where he died.

“It’s our ability to use historical references and scientific research technologies to hopefully give a name and a face to a set of remains and return them to their families,” McKeague said.

Army Cpl. History of Luther

Last Memorial Day, a funeral was held for Korean Medal of Honor recipient Army Cpl. Luther Story after the agency identified his remains. In the late 1950s, at just 19 years old, Story gave his life defending himself against enemy soldiers so his comrades could escape.

Luther Story, who gave his life defending himself against enemy soldiers so his comrades could escape, received a proper funeral last Memorial Day. (Defense Prison of War/MIA Accounting Agency/DVIDS)

“During the withdrawal, the company was attacked by such superior numbers that it was forced to deploy into a rice field,” reads the inscription on Story's Medal of Honor. “Realizing that his wounds would hamper his comrades, he refused to withdraw to the next position but remained to cover the company's withdrawal. He was last seen firing with all available weapons and fighting a another hostile assault.”

Story was only 16 when he enlisted in the army; he convinced his mother to falsify his papers.

“At age 19, he demonstrated courage and heroic action, allowing his unit to escape safely,” McKeague said.

Story was born in Georgia to sharecroppers who worked on various farms in the central part of the state. One of the farms they worked on was owned by former President Carter's father.

AMERICAN WORLD WAR II HEROES ADOPTED IN THE FACES OF MARGRATEN PROJECT BY GRATEFUL DUTCH

Carter had begun hospice care when Story was identified in April 2023 and told he would return to the United States.

“When we told him Luther Story was coming home. He just had the biggest smile and said, I remember that young man,” McKeague said.

Active wars make it difficult to immediately identify those killed in combat. As conflicts end, investigators must study environmental factors and foreign governments.

“Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia are very challenging. The acidic soil degrades the remains, almost destroys them, and often our teams only find teeth,” McKeague said.

AMERICAN WORLD WAR II HEROES ADOPTED IN THE FACES OF MARGRATEN PROJECT BY GRATEFUL DUTCH

Air Force Col. Ernest De Soto

Air Force Colonel Ernest De Soto, 37, flew an F-4D Phantom II during the Vietnam War.

Air Force Colonel Ernest De Soto was finally found in March 2023 after his plane went missing during the Vietnam War. (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund/DVIDS)

“He was born in San Francisco. He was a phenomenal athlete, he had a partial scholarship to Stanford. His parents couldn't afford Stanford, so he enlisted in the Air Force,” McKeague said. “[He] qualifies for pilot training, becomes a fighter pilot, ends up in Vietnam.”

He was last seen in 1969. His plane disappeared while returning from a canceled attack mission near Quang Nam province. His unit's lead aircraft noticed that De Soto was not in sight and immediately began an air search without success. Teams were unable to search the terrain due to ongoing fighting.

In 1995, a joint field activities team located the accident site in Giang District. Investigations at the site continued through 2020. After a recovery mission and additional DNA testing, De Soto was finally found in March 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In the case of Colonel De Soto, we had to continue to send teams to either investigate the site or excavate the site,” McKeague said. “Especially with these aircraft losses that often escape radar, no one knows the last known location. And so, in some cases, it's almost a roll of the dice.”

There are still 72,000 missing soldiers from World War II, 7,500 in Korea and 1,500 in Vietnam. Of these 81,000, the Defense POW/MIA accounting agency estimates that 38,000 will be recoverable.

“Everyone has a unique story,” McKeague said. “Whether it’s Lieutenant Brewer, Corporal Story or Colonel De Soto.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/us-agency-identifies-3-soldiers-who-went-missing-during-service The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos