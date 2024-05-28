Cheap UK stocks are soaring! 1 thing you should consider buying now





After years of underperformance, UK stocks are finally enjoying strength. Across the market, cheap stocks are rising spectacularly, delivering huge returns to investors.

The good news is that it's never too late to start taking action. With many stocks still trading at very low valuations, there could be even more gains in 2024.

Gains in UK stocks are currently being seen in all areas of the market. At the top, many FTSE 100 stocks are flying.

According to my data provider, about 20% of FTSE 100 stocks are up more than 10% in the last month alone. I can't believe it.

BT Group, which I highlighted as an interesting value play a few weeks ago, was one of the best performers. It's up about 20% over the past month.

Small companies make huge profits.

Some gains in the mid-cap and small-cap areas of the market have been huge. Take FTSE 250 IT company Kainos as an example. This stock I have in my portfolio is up about 30% in one month thanks to its good performance.

Another good example is the video game company Keywords Studios. Just a few weeks ago I noticed that this stock was incredibly cheap and brokers were expecting big gains in the medium term. After receiving the acquisition offer, the stock price rose about 60%.

Stocks that look cheap right now

Now, as I mentioned earlier, there are still a lot of cheap stocks left on the London Stock Exchange. And one that stands out to me is Prudential (LSE: PRU), an insurer focused on Asia and Africa.

The company's heavy exposure to China, which is experiencing economic weakness, has led to a formidable rise in its stock price over the past few years. Recently, stock prices hit their lowest point in 10 years.

But China's economic outlook is starting to improve (GDP growth in the first quarter was a healthy 5.3%). And with the company performing well in other markets such as Thailand, Taiwan, and India, I believe this could be an opportunity for long-term investors like me.

Looking at valuation, Prudential's stock price is cheap. With analysts expecting earnings per share (EPS) of 96 cents this year, the expected P/E ratio here is just 10.4.

We believe the multiple is very attractive, given that EPS is expected to rise approximately 55% this year and that the company is entering a market with great long-term growth potential.

Of course, China is dangerous here. Prudential could suffer if the world's second-largest economy weakens further.

However, with the stock currently down more than 50% from its peak, we are optimistic about its prospects.

