American Express to launch US Open ticket presale on May 28

As a reminder, tickets for the US Open Tennis Championships will go on sale to the general public on June 1. However, American Express cardholders will be able to access tickets earlier, starting May 28.

The US Open tennis championships are held annually in New York and are considered the crown jewel of the American tennis scene; the event is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of each competitive year. In 2024, it will take place from August 26 to September 8.

Typically, American Express and Chase offer credit cardholders certain benefits during the tournament, including access to members-only lounges and suites. But this year, one of those perks includes the chance to secure a spot before the general public.

From May 28 at 9 a.m. EDT to June 1 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, Amex cardholders can purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the US Open. Amex cardholders are allocated a maximum of eight tickets per day for day and evening sessions, for a total of 16 session tickets each day.

Additionally, customers can purchase up to eight ground entry passes per day; this is applicable during both the early access period and public sale, according to American Express.

Note that all sales are final, no refunds or exchanges allowed.

In addition to early access to tickets before the general public, Amex will likely offer cardholders its usual on-ground perks. However, a spokesperson could not confirm the 2024 benefits at the time of publication.

Last year, Amex offered free baggage screening services and access to the Centurion Suite that American Express and Centurion Platinum Cardmembers could reserve in advance. It also offered lounge access to other cardholders on a first-come, first-served basis.

