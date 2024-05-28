



Store price inflation eased to the lowest level since November 2021 after retailers cut prices on large purchases such as furniture and TVs as households tightened spending control due to cost-of-living pressures and bad weather.

Prices rose at an annual rate of 0.6% in May, up from 0.8% in April, the slowest pace since November 2021, according to the latest monitor from trade body British Retail Consortium (BRC) and market research firm Nielsen IQ.

The decline was led by non-food prices, which fell 0.8% annualized in May, the second consecutive month of deflation, the biggest decline since 2021.

Food prices rose 3.2% from the previous month's 3.4% due to the easing of fresh food price increases despite concerns over production during the cold and wet spring.

Mike Watkins, Head of Business Insights at NielsenIQ, said: After months of falling input prices, food inflation has now stabilized and retailers are continuing to pass on price cuts to shoppers.

Watkins said consumer sentiment was improving following wage rises and tax cuts for many in April, but unseasonable weather was likely to slow demand further, leading to continued promotions to boost spending.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Shop price inflation is back to normal levels, at just 0.6%.” This helped slow food inflation, with fresh food inflation falling to its lowest level since November 2021. Meanwhile, peripheral food inflation has remained more persistent, especially for sugar products, which continue to feel the impact of high global sugar prices.

In the non-food sector, retailers have cut furniture prices to reduce consumer demand for big-ticket items, while football fans have been able to purchase TVs and other audio-visual equipment at discounted prices ahead of this summer's euro clash.

She urged the government to do more to lower inflation amid the growing burden on businesses from corporate tax rates and other charges.

With elections due to take place in the coming weeks, it is important that political parties detail their support for customers and retailers in their upcoming manifestos, Dickinson said.

Store inflation figures show the biggest rise in inflation in 40 years has passed, which will raise hopes that the Bank of England may start cutting interest rates in the coming months to ease pressure on households.

A regular survey of mid-sized retailers, including fashion chains, by advisory firm BDO found that footfall at shopping destinations fell almost 1% in the week to May 19, down 0.5% compared to the same period last year. It will be available in existing stores for the week until May 19th.

This was offset by a significant increase in online sales, which increased overall sales by almost 4%.

