China holds rare summit with US allies South Korea and Japan





SEOUL, South Korea China's premier agreed Monday to revive tripartite cooperation with South Korea and Japan in the face of common challenges, but issued a veiled rebuke to the two countries expanding security cooperation with the UNITED STATES.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul in what was the first such trilateral meeting between their two countries in more than four years.

Many experts believe that simply resuming the annual meeting at the country's highest level and agreeing on the need to improve relations is a positive sign for cooperation between the three Northeast Asian neighbors , while they all face economic uncertainties caused by wars and instability across the world. But it is unclear to what extent their cooperation will be encouraged, as the three countries face a series of long-standing complex problems.

At a joint news conference after the meeting, Li said China was willing to cooperate with South Korea and Japan on economic issues, including supply chains and the resumption of negotiations on a free trade agreement. -three-way exchange.

Yoon said the three leaders agreed to promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, establish secure supply chain networks and work together to resolve common environmental, health and other issues. Kishida said the three countries share great responsibility for regional peace and Japan will chair the next round of the trilateral leaders' meeting.

Despite the meeting's seemingly friendly atmosphere, Li at one point expressed China's concern over moves by Japan and South Korea to strengthen their security partnership with the United States, which Beijing considers as an attempt to form a bloc to contain China.

We need to have honest dialogues to better build trust and dispel doubts. We must uphold the spirit of strategic autonomy and maintain our bilateral relations, Li said in his comments at the start of the meeting with Yoon and Kishida. We must promote multipolarity in the world and oppose the formation of blocs or camps.

China is wary of Japan's plan to buy 400 U.S. long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles and authorize repair and maintenance of U.S. warships in Japan to support its operations in the Western Pacific. The expansion of military exercises between South Korea, the United States and Japan has also sparked protests from China.

The trilateral meeting was also briefly overshadowed by North Korea's abrupt notification to Japan of its plans to launch a satellite by early next week, with the apparent aim of placing its second spy satellite into orbit.

The UN bans all satellite launches by North Korea, viewing them as disguised tests of the country's long-range missile technology. North Korea has said it needs spy satellites to better monitor South Korea and the United States and boost the precision attack capabilities of its missiles.

Yoon called for tough international action if North Korea goes ahead with the launch. Kishida urged North Korea to withdraw its satellite launch. But Li did not mention the launch plan, but made general comments on promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula through a political resolution.

South Korea, Japan and the United States have long urged China, North Korea's main ally and economic pipeline, to use its influence to persuade the North to abandon its nuclear ambitions. But China is suspected of avoiding fully implementing U.N. sanctions against North Korea and of clandestinely sending aid deliveries to its poor, socialist neighbor to help it stay afloat and continue to serve as a bulwark against American influence on the Korean peninsula.

In a bilateral meeting with Li on Sunday, Yoon called on China to help promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, while discussing North Korea's nuclear program and its deepening military ties with Russia.

After meeting with Li on Sunday, Kishida also told reporters that he had expressed serious concerns about the situation in the South China Sea, Hong Kong and China's northwest Xinjiang region. He added that Japan is also closely monitoring developments in the Taiwan Autonomous Region.

Kishida discussed the Chinese military's assertiveness in the South China Sea, the crackdown on pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong and human rights abuses against minorities in Xinjiang. Last week, China also launched a massive military exercise around Taiwan to show its anger at the inauguration of the island's new president, who refuses to accept its insistence that Taiwan is part of China.

As of Monday, Li still did not respond directly to external accusations against Chinese actions in the South China Sea or around Taiwan.

China, Japan and South Korea should appropriately handle sensitive issues and points of difference, and take care of their core interests and major concerns, Li said. And truly build true multilateralism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/china-holds-rare-summit-us-allied-south-korea-japan-rcna154145 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos