Six years of rail reform in Britain has achieved little, lawmakers have said.





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

The UK government has achieved little during six years of attempts to reform its railways, lawmakers have said, concluding that no one is putting the needs of passengers and taxpayers first.

The House of Commons' cross-party Public Accounts Committee found that repeated promises to overhaul the rail system had been hampered by legislative delays and disagreements between government departments.

MPs also said they had yet to see evidence that plans for Great British Railways, a new public body to oversee services and infrastructure, would actually differ from previous reform promises made over the past two decades.

Meanwhile, a committee report into the ruling Conservative government's rail program released on Monday said no one was putting the needs of passengers and taxpayers first.

Although it is a department [for transport] It insists improving passenger experience is at the heart of its reform plans, but says poor performance continues across the rail network.

The committee has begun reviewing long-promised plans to reform Britain's rail network, which were originally triggered by the system's collapse in 2018 following a chaotic timetable rollout.

As a result, the Williams Rail Review produced a government white paper outlining the GBR plan for 2021.

This new agency will oversee a very complex sector whose responsibilities are currently split across a range of public and private agencies, as well as the Department for Transport and the Treasury.

However, the GBR is not yet fully established following a delay in legislation due to a change of prime minister in autumn 2022, meaning associated cost savings of $1.5 billion per year have also been delayed.

The committee said it had been six years since the department identified the need for a root and branch review of the railway, but this time little had been achieved.

The report said legislative delays were only part of the reason, noting that from the start the Treasury and DfT had disagreed over the intended scope of responsibilities for the GBR, including who should set future rates.

It also emerged that changes to the state's financial model for rail introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic had left the two ministries with different priorities.

suggestion

The report says DfT has recognized the need to increase revenue and reduce costs, but is focusing on cost control, with revenue now being passed directly to the Treasury with the risk of shortfalls.

This means that departments, train operating companies and HM Treasury have different priorities when making decisions that affect revenue and the current set-up does not create the right incentives to get the best value for money for taxpayers.

The report pointed out that 13.7% of trains were delayed and 3.8% were canceled in 2022-23.

The DfT declined to comment due to political restrictions during the general election campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/b1991416-93ea-43bd-91fb-0571b18b0279 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos