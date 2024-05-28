Royal Mail and Anglo bids face double deadlines as UK M&A reaches peak.





Bids for two of Britain's biggest companies face key deadlines this week. The owner of Royal Mails and Anglo American is nearing a sale as overseas bidders compete for the relatively cheap British company.

UK regulations set deadlines for bidders to make firm offers or back out. This latest milestone for both companies marks Wednesday's closing date. Czech billionaire Daniel Ketnsk is in talks to buy Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services for $5 billion, while Australian mining group BHP is trying to buy Anglo American for $39 billion. The offer date may be extended only at the request of the target company.

The double deadline highlights a recent surge in acquisition activity in the UK as foreign bidders take advantage of discounted stock market values ​​to snap up assets at bargain prices. According to Dealogic, the value of M&A involving UK listed companies is at its highest level since 2018, while a lack of IPOs has led to a decline in the number of companies going public. Despite the uncertainty of the July general election, this trend is not expected to slow down.

Philip Noblet, head of investment banking for the UK and Ireland at Jefferies, said there were still too many high-quality global companies listed in the UK, and even if the market rose, the valuation gap with the US would still be huge. He expects more acquisitions in the UK. The pace is increasing as there are concerns on the buy side that the market will begin to correct in the coming months.

Just last week, British retail investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown said it had rejected a takeover approach worth around $5 billion from a private equity group including CVC.

Sian Evans, head of UK M&A at Citis, felt M&A activity was as high as she had ever seen, while Kate Cooper, M&A partner at law firm Freshfields, said it was a surprising addition at a time when so many strategic developments were happening. Bidders…Boards are finding appetite again after a period of uncertainty.

Both Ketnsk EP Group and BHP have hurdles to clear to execute the deal.

The IDS board has said it intends to recommend EP Group's proposal, but discussions are ongoing, concerns have been raised by the Post Office union and the UK general election on July 4 adds another dimension.

Labor, well ahead in the opinion polls, has pledged to protect Royal Mail and has sought confirmation from Ketnsk that the business will continue to operate in the UK.

Meanwhile, BHP's Anglo-American pursuit faces several challenges. Anglo has already rejected three offers and both sides must agree on a structure. BHP wants Anglo to spin off its two South African operations as a condition of the deal.

suggestion

Politics is also a feature of this deal. BHP's proposed structure has raised consternation among some South African politicians and Wednesday's bid deadline coincides with the country's general election.

If both bids are successful, the FTSE 350 could lose two more companies. British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt told the Financial Times last month that companies leaving the stock market shouldn't worry us at all, it's part of how capitalism works.

But the government has been trying to reform stock markets and pension rules to stem the decline in UK listings, a strategy broadly supported by the Labor opposition.

Dealmakers said Labor's broad business support should ease uncertainty about the election outcome.

“We are cautiously optimistic that this transaction momentum will continue through the remainder of the year,” said Richard Butterwick, senior M&A attorney at Latham & Watkins. There will be increased scrutiny of emerging Labor policies and how they could create an incremental M&A focus in specific sectors.

