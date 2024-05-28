US Women's Open 2024: Field, course, purse and how to watch





The 79th US Womens Open takes place this week, starting Thursday at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Here is some necessary information for the second major women's championship of the season:

Courses: This is the second time Lancaster CC has hosted the US Womens Open. He first did it in 2015, won by In Gee Chun, who closed in 66 to win in her Open debut by one stroke over Amy Yang.

Lancaster Country Club, on the scoreboard this week, has 6,583 yards and a par 70 (Chun won at 8 under in 15).

Click here for a list of future locations.

Field: There are 156 players starting the championship, a combination of those who earned their place through qualifying and earning or receiving byes.

How to watch: Peacock, USA Network and NBC will host live tournaments during all four rounds. Live From the US Womens Open will air daily on Golf Channel, starting Wednesday. In addition to the main coverage, there will also be featured bands in the morning and afternoon for all four rounds, exclusively on Peacock.

Click here for TV and broadcast schedules (links and information on featured bands will be added when available).

Former Champions: Winners of the US Women's Open receive a 10-year championship exemption. Here's a look at recent champions in the field this week:

Allisen Corpuz (2023)Minjee Lee (2022)Yuka Saso (2021)A Lim Kim (2020)Jeongeun Lee6 (2019)Ariya Jutanugarn (2018)Brittany Lang (2016)In Gee Chun (2015)

Michelle Wie West, the 2014 champion, competed in her final USWO last year at Pebble Beach. SH Park, the 2017 winner, has not competed on the LPGA this season.

Click here for a complete list of US Women's Open winners, starting in 1946.

What the champions receive:

Mickey Wright MedalKeep Harton S. Semple Trophy for one yearExemption for the next 10 US Womens OpenExemptions for the next five editions of the Chevron Championship, the AIG Womens Open, the KPMG Womens PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship

What's the purse: This year's total, with Ally Financial Inc. as the new title sponsor, is a record $12 million. That's up $1 million from last year and more than double the price three years ago ($5.5 million). The USGA has not said how the purse will be distributed.

Is there a cut: Yes. The last 60 scores and ties will play the final 36 holes.

What is the playoff format: If two or more players are tied after 72 holes of stroke play, there will be a two-hole cumulative playoff. Subsequently, it would be sudden death.

