



The opposition Labor Party criticized the presidential election pledge as the ruling party's latest desperate move.

British Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged to cut taxes on millions of pensioners in a bid to reverse his Conservative Party's dismal poll results ahead of July's general election.

Under plans announced on Monday, pensioners' tax-free allowances would rise by at least 2.5%, or in line with average earnings or inflation, whichever is higher.

Under the proposals, about 8 million pensioners would pay about 100 pounds ($128) less in tax in 2025 and about 275 pounds less per year from 2030.

Under the so-called triple lock, introduced by the Conservatives in 2011, state pensions already rise by 2.5% or average earnings, whichever is higher, but income tax thresholds have been frozen from 2021.

The opposition Labor Party, which is likely to take power for the first time in 14 years, promised to maintain the triple lock guarantee for at least five years if elected.

Sunak said the bold action showed his party was on the side of pensioners.

“I passionately believe that people who have worked hard their whole lives should be able to enjoy peace of mind and stability even after retirement,” he said.

Labour's shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth condemned the announcement as another desperate move by the disorganized Tories to burnish any remaining shreds of their argument for economic credibility.

Not only have they pledged to spend tens of billions of pounds since this campaign began, they have £46 billion completely unfunded. [$59bn]Ashworth said he opposed the policy of abolishing National Insurance, which he said threatened the very foundation of state pensions.

After months of speculation, Sunak on Wednesday called the election for July 4, months earlier than most observers had expected.

Opinion polls have shown the Conservatives trailing Labor by about 20 percentage points amid widespread voter dissatisfaction with high inflation, weak economic growth and a series of political scandals.

Some opinion polls show the Conservatives heading for their worst election defeat in history, surpassing the loss of 178 seats in 1997 under John Major.

78 Conservative Party members, including Housing Secretary Michael Gove and former Prime Minister Theresa May, announced that they would not run in the election.

