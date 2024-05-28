Shortage of firefighters in the United States; The aftermath of the Rafah airstrikeExBulletin





Israel is facing international condemnation following an airstrike on Rafah on Sunday that caused a fire in a tent area for displaced people. The attack killed at least 45 Palestinians and injured dozens more, according to local health authorities. The Israeli military said it was targeting a Hamas facility and did not expect to harm civilians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “tragic mistake.” But UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said: “Calling it a mistake is a message that means nothing to those who are killed, those who mourn and those trying to save lives.

Palestinians mourn their loved ones who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a displaced persons encampment on Sunday, May 26, in the southern Gaza town of Rafah. Anas Baba/for NPR .

. Anas Baba/for NPR NPR's Aya Batrawy tells Up First that this attack stands out for several reasons: It's the deadliest attack on Rafah since Israel launched its offensive against Hamas three years ago weeks, and it hit families in makeshift tents. Sam Rose, director of planning for the United Nations relief agency for the Palestinians, told NPR that civilian casualties are inevitable in an attack on a tent camp. “It really leaves us numb and leaves me personally very sick to my stomach,” he said.

As wildfires burn in Canada and Mexico, U.S. fire officials are worried about the upcoming wildfire season. More than a quarter of government wildfire-fighting positions are vacant. The pay is low, especially for beginners, and the risks are high. Forests are overgrown, and rising heat and drought add to the dangers. Many of those who take a job as a firefighter cannot afford to live where they work. The labor shortage is nothing new, especially since the pandemic, says NPR's Kirk Siegler. The federal government will likely continue to use private contractors or borrow crews from Mexico and Canada. According to Siegler, these strategies are “not ideal.”

A Virginia-based IT staffing company has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice and the Department of Labor after a job posting that included race and citizenship requirements sparked outrage. Arthur Grand Technologies' list sought candidates born only in the United States. [White] who are local within 60 miles of Dallas, Texas [Dont share with candidates]. Arthur Grand will pay a civil penalty of $7,500, for a total of $31,000, to the 31 people who complained about this post. In a statement to NPR, Arthur Grand CEO said his company “vehemently denies any culpability or wrongdoing” and said a dishonest employee posted the job posting.

Deep dive

Zepbound is one of many weight loss medications that people use successfully to lose weight. But shortages have people strategizing about how to maintain their weight loss when they can't get the drug. Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg via Getty Images .

switch captionShelby Knowles/Bloomberg via Getty Images

GLP-1 agonist drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound have helped many people, like Jonathan Meyer, lose weight after several cycles of weight gain and loss following various restrictive diets. While many stop taking it due to cost, shortages, side effects and life events, they are now faced with the reality of the limitations of these drugs.

Doctors recognize that diet and lifestyle changes may not be enough to help obese patients lose weight. GLP-1 agonist drugs address various hormonal and metabolic drivers of obesity. Once a patient stops treatment for these biological drivers of obesity, it may return. A new analysis shows that only 17% of people managed to maintain 80% of their weight loss after stopping taking the drugs. A person's response to taking medications or stopping them will depend on the particulars of their biology, genetics, or hormonal makeup. So, what should you do if you need to stop taking this medication? Obesity experts recommend creating a personalized plan with your doctor, such as gradually reducing medications, while intensifying dietary advice. Image exhibition

A group of Okalolies head towards a house belonging to one of their own in Edinburgh of the Seven Seas on Tristan da Cunha, in the South Atlantic Ocean, December 31, 2023. New Year's Eve, or Night of the Old Year as the island is called, is a chance for the whole community to come together. Julia Gunther .

rock legendJulia Gunther

Julia Gunther

The Okalolies of Tristan da Cunha, a remote inhabited island in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean, come to life on New Year's Eve. The young men don masks and costumes to wreak havoc on their town in a well-known tradition under the name of Old Year's Night. The identity of the Okalolies and where they will dress is a closely guarded secret. After the chaos, the island's residents celebrate the new year with dancing and barbecues called braais.

Photographer Julia Gunther followed the Okalolies for a day. View photos of their preparation and festivities, and learn how the men of the island carry on their tradition of “scaring away the old year and bringing in the new year” alive. 3 things to know before you leave

The Banksy Museum in New York features replicas of 160 original Banksys. This one is called “Good Doctor” and was originally stenciled in New York in 2010. Isabella Gomez Sarmiento/NPR .

switch captionIsabella Gomez Sarmiento/NPR

Isabella Gomez Sarmiento/NPR A new museum in New York is trying to recreate the experience of coming across Banksy graffiti in nature. The trap ? These are not real Banksys, and Banksy has never allowed his work to be reproduced. Highway planners across the country are embracing the unconventional divergent diamond intersection more than two decades after its invention. Even if you feel like you're driving on the wrong side of the road, experts say this lane can be safer and more efficient than conventional left-turn lanes. All over Rwanda, people wear NBA jerseys of legends like Michael Jordan and Larry Bird. Some children see sports as a path to a greater future. The NBA hopes that basketball can one day compete with football in Africa.

This newsletter was published by Majd Al-Waheidi.

