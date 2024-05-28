U.S. Treasury Department Releases Joint Policy Statement and Principles on Voluntary Carbon Markets





WASHINGTON Today, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Senior Advisor for International Climate Policy John Podesta, National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard and National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi announced the publication of a joint policy statement and new principles for responsible participation in voluntary carbon markets (VCM), which have the potential to play an important role in channeling private capital to boost decarbonization efforts. Since day one, President Biden has led and implemented the most ambitious climate agenda in history, including securing the Conservation Reduction Act, the nation's largest-ever climate investment. , and taking executive action to reduce emissions across all sectors of the economy. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to tackling the climate crisis using every tool at our disposal and ensuring that the economic opportunities created by a clean energy future are shared across the country and accessible to all Americans.

Voluntary carbon markets can help unleash the power of private markets to reduce emissions, but that can only happen if we address significant existing challenges, said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. The principles published today are an important step towards creating high-integrity voluntary carbon markets. It's part of the Biden administration's ambitious efforts to combat the climate crisis and accelerate a clean energy transition that benefits all Americans.

VCMs are markets in which carbon credits, each representing one tonne of carbon reduced or removed from the atmosphere, are bought and sold by businesses, NGOs, governments and others on a voluntary basis. In addition to their potential to boost decarbonization efforts, VCMs also have the potential to generate economic opportunities at home and abroad, including for farmers, ranchers, small suppliers, and through projects and programs in developing countries. VCMs can be an important source of revenue, enabling financing that advances decarbonization and provides essential economic support to those who need it.

However, challenges faced in these markets, such as projects failing to deliver the promised positive climate impact, have undermined confidence in VCMs. These markets have the potential to create economic opportunities and can be a useful tool in the fight against climate change, but only if additional steps are taken to address these challenges. It is essential that stakeholders are confident that a credit actually represents a ton of carbon dioxide (or its equivalent) reduced or removed from the atmosphere, beyond what would have otherwise occurred. Additional measures are also needed to address challenges related to credible use of credits and market integrity.

The declaration and principles released today represent the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to promoting responsible market practices that will help VCMs achieve meaningful climate ambitions and generate economic opportunities at home and abroad .

To reach net zero emissions by mid-century and meet our climate goals, we must mobilize enormous amounts of private capital, said John Podesta, senior adviser to the president for international climate policy. Voluntary carbon markets that adhere to high integrity principles can play a critical role in putting private capital aside, accelerating our climate progress, protecting nature, and supporting the deployment of clean energy in developing countries that can benefit most from new investments.

With the right incentives and safeguards in place, VCMs can be a critical source of financing to promote decarbonization and clean energy solutions, said Lael Brainard, national economic advisor.

When President Biden thinks climate, he thinks jobs, and from day one he has positioned America to seize this immense opportunity, said Ali Zaidi, assistant to the president and national climate adviser. President Biden recognizes that appropriate rules of the road are essential to sustainably advancing not only our climate ambitions, but also economic opportunity and environmental justice. These principles will help us counter brilliant greenwashing and other real risks in a nascent, voluntary market and, instead, catalyze mountains of capital to rigorously tackle emissions and create good-paying jobs. From developing climate-smart agriculture to expanding clean energy production, the United States will continue to build on President Biden's historic record of climate leadership.

The Declaration and Principles affirm that high integrity VCMs can and should play a significant role in reducing and eliminating global greenhouse gas emissions and supporting the goal of global net zero emissions by 2050. By providing stable and reliable revenue streams, VCMs can generate additional income. capital and market support for existing and credible decarbonization practices, including nature-based solutions, and innovative climate technologies, including those that scale up carbon removal activities. High-integrity VCMs can also provide important co-benefits to communities, including supporting economic development, supporting the livelihoods of indigenous peoples and local communities, and conserving land and water resources and biodiversity.

Today's announcement also highlights the numerous initiatives within the Biden-Harris Administration to encourage responsible VCM development, including: direct purchases of carbon removal by the Department of Energy ; development of market infrastructure and support from the Ministry of Agriculture; the State Department's leadership in negotiating international climate agreements and supporting high-integrity credit initiatives, such as the LEAF Coalition and the Energy Transition Accelerator; and the Department of Treasury has published principles to support planning for the transition to net zero in the private sector.

Today's announcement also includes new actions to strengthen these markets. These include the publication of a request for information by the Ministry of Agriculture seeking public opinion regarding the protocols used in VCMs, the continuation of its work to implement the Growing Climate Solutions Act and the Seminalists' announcement by the Department of Energy for its $35 million Carbon Dioxide Removal Pilot Purchase Award.

“If done well, voluntary carbon markets can provide new income opportunities for farmers, ranchers, private forest owners and the rural communities in which they live, while generating needed investments in climate-based solutions. on nature in the agricultural and forestry sectors,” said the Secretary of Agriculture. Vilsack. At USDA, through implementation of the Growing Climate Solutions Act and related efforts, we are already working to facilitate grower participation and foster more integrity and trust in this evolving market.

The Declaration and Principles were developed in close coordination with the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. The Declaration and Principles align with U.S. efforts to strengthen the integrity of the international carbon credit market, including through the ETA and LEAF initiatives, to address international aviation emissions , and within the framework of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, said Sue Biniaz, Principal Deputy Special Envoy. for the climate.

View the policy statement and joint principles.

View the White House fact sheet.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2372 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos