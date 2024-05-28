More than 120 business leaders back Labor to 'achieve Britain's full economic potential' | political news





More than 120 business leaders have written an open letter backing Labor in the general election.

Senior figures including chef Tom Kerridge and former CEOs of Heathrow, JP Morgan and Aston Martin said the party had “demonstrated change and wants to work with business to achieve Britain's full economic potential”.

They said the public must now be “given the chance to change the country and lead Britain into the future”.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, have long sought to control the business community since taking over the party from Jeremy Corbyn.

An open letter printed in The Times and signed by figures including Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and Koru Kids, once invested by the Prime Minister's wife, shows signs that these efforts will succeed.

Ms Reeves, who made her first major speech of the campaign on Tuesday, welcomed the letter, saying Labor was a “natural business party”.

But when asked for his answer, Rishi Sunak said: “Well, I don’t know what you’re talking about.” [the business leaders] I actually think they support it. Because Labor hasn't actually said what they will do differently for businesses in our country.

“But we can see in Labour-run Wales that they are increasing taxes on small businesses, in contrast to what we are doing in England.”

“For too long, our economy has suffered from instability, stagnation and a lack of long-term focus,” the business leaders said in the letter. “It is time for change.”

They said the UK had “the potential to become one of the world's strongest economies” but was “held back by a lack of political stability and a coherent economic strategy”.

A business insider said: “We are looking for a government that will combine fiscal discipline with a long-term growth strategy and work with the private sector to drive innovation and investment to build digital and physical capital and fix technology systems.

“This is the only way we can stay on track for sustained productivity growth.

“Labour has shown it has changed and wants to work with business to achieve Britain’s full economic potential. “Now we must give it the chance to change the country and lead Britain into the future.

“We urgently need a new outlook to break out of the stagnation of the last decade, and I hope that by taking this public stance we can persuade others of that need as well.”

Jonathan Reynolds, Labour's shadow business secretary, told Sky News: “I think this is a remarkable shift in recognition of how the Labor Party has changed.”

He said the fact that there were so many “high profile business people” who could say Labor had changed and had a plan for the economy “shows we have built a coalition of people who want better for Britain and the British economy”.

Mr Reynolds added that business leaders supported “the fact that we will shamefully end practices such as exploitative zero-hours contracts and dismissal and rehire”.

Conservative Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told Sky News that there were no FTSE 100 leaders among the signatories of the pro-Labour letter and that its supporters were “not the kind of business” who would support the Conservatives anyway.

“I think people in this country should be allowed to invest in businesses and I think that's really important,” Stride said of the Prime Minister's wife investing in childcare provider Koru Kids, whose founder signed the letter. “he said.

Asked if it was embarrassing for the Conservative Party, he said, “No, not at all.”

