US consumer confidence increased in May





Confidence recovers after three consecutive declines, but consumers remain worried about the future

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index increased in May to 102.0 (1985=100), up from 97.5 in April (a slight upward revision) . The current situation index, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 143.1 (1985=100) in May from 140.6 in April.

Meanwhile, the expectations index, based on consumers' near-term prospects for income, business and labor market conditions, rose to 74.6 (1985=100) from 68.8 last month. Despite this improvement, for the fourth consecutive month, the expectations index was below 80, the threshold that usually signals a coming recession.

“Confidence improved in May after three straight months of decline,” said Dana M. Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board. “Consumers' assessment of current business conditions was slightly less positive than last month. However, the strength of the job market continued to strengthen consumers' overall assessment of the current situation. Views of current labor market conditions improved in May as fewer respondents said jobs were “hard to find,” offsetting a slight decline in the number of people saying jobs were “hard to find.” many “. Looking ahead, fewer consumers expected future economic conditions, job availability and income to deteriorate, which would translate into an increase in the expectations index. Nevertheless, the overall confidence indicator remained within the relatively narrow range in which it has been oscillating for more than two years.

“Compared to last month, confidence improved among consumers across all age groups. In terms of income, those earning more than $100,000 expressed the largest increase in confidence. Based From a six-month rolling average, trust continued to be highest among younger (under 35) and wealthier consumers (those earning more than $100,000).

Peterson added: “According to May's written responses, consumers cited prices, particularly those of food and groceries, as having the greatest impact on their view of the U.S. economy. In particular, 12-month average inflation expectations rose from 5.3% to 5.4%. Perhaps as a result, the share of consumers expecting higher interest rates in the coming year also increased, from 55.2 percent to 56.2 percent. At the same time, consumers' assessment of their family's financial situation, both currently and over the next six months, does not measure. taken into account in the calculation of the consumer confidence index) has deteriorated slightly.

“The survey also found a possible resurgence of recession concerns. The perceived likelihood of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months increased again in May, with more consumers believing that recession is “somewhat likely” or “very likely.” This contrasts with CEOs' assessments of recession risk: according to our CEO Confidence Survey, only 35 percent of CEOs surveyed in April predicted a recession within 12 months. Consumers were nonetheless optimistic about the stock market, with 48.2 percent expecting stock prices to rise over the course of the year.

Based on a six-month moving average, home purchase plans remained unchanged in May at their lowest level since August 2012. Although still relatively depressed, auto purchase plans rose slightly for a second month, and purchasing plans for most expensive household appliances increased for the first time in several months. At the same time, plans to purchase electronics remained largely unchanged, with the exception of smartphones, which saw renewed interest.

Current situation Consumers' assessment of current business conditions was slightly less positive in May.

20.3% of consumers said business conditions were “good,” up from 20.8% in April. 17.6% said business conditions were “poor,” unchanged from last month.

Overall, consumers' assessment of the labor market improved in May.

37.5% of consumers said jobs were “plenty,” up from 38.4% in April. But only 13.5% of consumers said a job was “hard to find,” down from 15.5%.

Expectations Six Months Out Consumers were less pessimistic about the outlook for near-term business conditions in May.

13.3% of consumers expect business conditions to improve, up from 13.4% in April. 16.8% expected business conditions to deteriorate, compared to 19.1%.

Consumers' assessment of the short-term outlook for the labor market was also less negative in May.

12.6% of consumers expect more jobs to become available, up from 12.3% in April. 18.2% expect fewer jobs, compared to 19.8% last month.

Consumers' assessment of their short-term income prospects improved in May.

16.9% of consumers expect their income to increase, compared to 16.8% in April. 11.0% expected their income to decrease, compared to 14.0% previously.

Assessing family finances and recession risk

Consumers' assessment of their family's current financial situation was less positive in May. Consumers were also slightly less optimistic about their family's future financial situation. Consumers' perceived likelihood of a U.S. recession over the next 12 months increased for the second consecutive month in May.

The monthly consumer confidence survey, based on an online sample, is conducted on behalf of the Conference Board by Toluna, a technology company that provides real-time consumer insights and market research through its technology innovative, its expertise and its panel of more than 36 million consumers. The deadline for preliminary results was May 21.

Source: May 2024 Consumer Confidence Survey, The Conference Board

The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index at 10 a.m. ET on the last Tuesday of each month. Subscription information and technical notes for this series are available on the Conference Board website: https://www.conference-board.org/data/consumerdata.cfm.

About the Conference BoardThe Conference Board is a member-driven think tank that provides trusted information about the future. Founded in 1916, we are a nonpartisan, nonprofit entity with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in the United States. ConferenceBoard.org.

SOURCE The Conference Board

