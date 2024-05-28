



Many parts of the UK have been hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms, with flooding and travel disruptions expected.

However, there is some relief as the Met Office distanced itself from reports of 50 days of rain across the country, insisting it is still too early to tell.

That will give Britain one of the wettest summers on record after a very disastrous spring so far.

An amber warning for storms was issued across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Tuesday afternoon, but the Met Office said the outlook so far suggested the chances of Britons having a wet or dry summer were fairly balanced.

A source at the Met Office said: Simply put, the claim is not true. As is common in forecasts at this time of year, signals about the UK's general weather patterns during the summer are relatively weak.

However, the signals show that the chances of a wet or dry summer are fairly balanced. Signs of precipitation are limited, but some unsettled weather can be expected.

The Meteorological Administration reportedly instructed the government and transportation directors to prepare for the rainy season, which is expected to cause flooding across the country.

The forecast has raised concerns that a range of popular summer events, including Glastonbury music festival, Wimbledon, Royal Ascot and Trooping of the Colour, risk being disrupted.

The report claimed this would be the second wettest summer on record, following the summer of 1912, which had 55 days of rain.

But the Met Office said these forecasts were inaccurate, despite about 40 days of rain last summer.

A rainy day is classified as a 24-hour period in which at least 2.5 mm of rain falls.

The UK has already had a very wet year. The winter of 2023-24 was the eighth wettest on record in England, according to Met Office data.

A yellow warning for storms has been issued for North West England, Yorkshire, East Midlands and East Anglia from 2pm to 7pm on Tuesday, with a separate warning in place for Northumberland, Cumbria and southern Scotland from 3pm to midnight. It is done.

Parts of Northern Ireland are also under an amber alert between noon and 9pm.

Forecasters are warning that up to 30mm of rain could fall in just a few hours and that lightning, hail and strong winds could damage buildings.

Train and bus services may be delayed or cancelled.

“The UK is currently experiencing unsettled weather,” said Stephen Dixon, a spokesman for the Met Office.

There will be some minor impacts within the warning area and there will be an unsettled feeling today (Tuesday) due to some lightning strikes and travel disruption.

Roads may be closed in some areas, especially during heavy rain.

High temperatures in central England are expected to reach 20°C on Tuesday, while lows in rural Scotland are expected to reach 5°C.

Highs of 21C are expected in southeast England on Wednesday.

In Scotland, a further yellow warning for thunderstorms will be in place from 10am on Wednesday until 7pm.

It blankets cities including Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee, with forecasters warning up to 20mm of rain could fall within an hour.

Mr Dixon said: “The risk of thunderstorms will spread further north from Wednesday and a warning is in place for most of Scotland.” Further south, it will continue to be a mix of sunshine and showers for many.

This theme of showers with the potential for more severe storms continues across much of the country on Thursday, but with some sunny spells likely at times, it could feel quite pleasant without the rain.

There are signs that things will change over the weekend. A ridge of high pressure is likely to reduce rainfall totals and bring warm, dry weather for many, but more details will become clear over the next few days.

