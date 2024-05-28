Britain is turning towards sectarian politics, excluding women from inner cities, says Farage | Nigel Farage





Nigel Farage has called for increased levels of Channel crossings to declare a national security emergency, saying Britain is moving towards sectarian politics that completely excludes women from city centers and towns.

Britain's reform president emeritus also defended his comments on Sunday when he said a growing number of Muslims do not share British values ​​and rejected accusations that he has used anti-Semitic and Islamophobic dog whistles for years.

We talked all weekend [Sky News presenter] Trevor Phillips talks about a small but worryingly growing number of young people, mainly young people in this country, adopting radical views, views that are not just un-British, but frankly deeply anti-British.

Speaking at the Royal Cinque Ports Yacht Club in Dover, Farage added: You may have seen Angela Rayner campaigning in her own constituency yesterday and imploring her Muslim leaders to vote for her Labor party. room.

So our cities and towns were entering an era of sectarian politics from which women were completely excluded. I'm scared and worried.

He went further to say that British Muslims who work, pay taxes and want the best for their children will probably be most affected by this if current unpleasant trends continue.

Following the speech, the BBC news presenter apologized after accusing Farage of using his customary inflammatory language.

Geeta Guru-murthy made the comments after a clip of Farage speaking at the Dover event was shown on news channels, later apologizing and saying it did not meet the BBC's editorial standards for impartiality.

Guru-murthy said on live broadcast: This morning we heard Nigel Farage speak live at the election event we had just seen.

When we left his live speech, I described it using language that did not meet the BBC's editorial standards for impartiality. We apologize to Farage and our viewers for this.

In X's post, Farage tagged the speaker and asked a question. What happened to fairness?

Farage said he was ahead of his time by describing the rise in migration levels as an invasion since 2010. After that there were 3,800 boats and after that there were 125,000 people. I honestly think invasion is pretty appropriate.

His appearance in Dover on Tuesday was his first campaign intervention. He used the event to appeal to voters, saying that voting for the Conservative Party was a wasted vote.

This election is a fait accompli. Labor will win, he said, and they will win quite a bit.

So you could actually argue that a vote for the Conservatives is a wasted vote.

And given that Labor will win, why not vote for something you actually believe in?

When asked by the Guardian why voters should trust him when he has been accused of using anti-Semitic and Islamophobic dog whistles, he replied: How can I be anti-Semitic and Islamophobic at the same time? Before adding: If you dare say something that is not the prevailing orthodox view, you will be angry and considered a bad person. I don't have any such negative motivation.

He said after the speech that the Conservatives had suffered huge losses in red wall seats as voters felt completely let down.

He added that immigrants, as well as the self-employed and small business owners, felt the rules should have eased somewhat as a result of Brexit, and that in some cases they had actually become worse.

Farage said Britain should be prepared to use the Royal Marines to force France to bring migrants to France instead of escorting them across the Channel to Britain.

French naval escort aids and abets criminal human trafficking. If France does not cooperate, we may have to use the Royal Marines to return some people to French beaches.

I hope it never comes to that, but it may have to happen. We gave them a lot of money, but it doesn't work, and the French Navy shouldn't do what it does.

