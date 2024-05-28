Everybody want Glen Powell





Powell says there is a board of bingo roles that I would like to play. It's a literal grid that he keeps in his home in LA. The board isn't tied to a specific role as much as it is a taste of the character he wants to play. If he was playing bingo, he'd be walking up and down the aisle quite a bit. The twister was there. Top Gun was there.

We were in the prop house, a warehouse that looked like a cross between a fancy antique shop and a room filled with Harry Potter requirements. The shelves were filled with old furniture that could have come from your grandmother's house, but was actually precious set dressing taken from classics such as; Maltese Falcon. I always wanted to play a senator or president. Powell says she wanted to act while standing in front of an exact replica of the Resolute desk in the Oval Office, created for Michael Douglas' 1990s romance The American President (which later appeared in The West Wing). (No one talks about the president of the United States, Powell says disgruntledly.) Other archetypes on the board include American Psycho's Patrick Bateman and Taxi Driver's Travis Bickle, and he felt like hell in the A24 thriller Huntington. I'm planning to film it this summer.

As we walked down the hallway, Tom pointed out the Game of Thrones inspired Iron Throne bathroom, which is exactly what it sounds like. Powell is childishly excited by Casablanca's piano. Casablanca is on the board!

We're walking past the bust of Lauren Bacalls apartment in The Big Sleep. I always think the coolest thing about making movies is that you never know which one will survive the test of time, says Powell. Or when something small, like a bust, is held with reverence. You can make a movie and no one will care about anything in it. And when you create something, they keep it with awe. You know?

A man approaches us. Hi, I'm Brent. Someone said you were looking for me? It turns out that Brent was the head of the art department for Top Gun: Maverick. After hearing this, Powell, who had never met him on the field, begins to shine. I'm so happy to meet you. He gave me and Tom some sauce, looked him in the eye and shook his hand. He raved about Brent's work at the bar run by Jennifer Connelly's character in the film. When you actually go to places like this, no one realizes the level of detail.

Top Gun: Maverick was one of Powell's dreams he never had. He originally auditioned for his second leading role, Rooster, but lost to Miles Teller. I received a call from [director] Joe Kosinski said he didn't understand. I remember that feeling. However, both Kosinski and Tom Cruise, who would star in and produce the film, liked Powell and wanted to make Hangman work for him. At first Powell was not interested. The original Hangman, then known as the Slayer, was not a good pilot and ended up joining Top Gun as a result of nepotism. Powell thought the character did nothing to help the film. I said, 'If I were to edit this movie, I would cut him out right away.'

Imagine for a moment. One day, after years of watching life-changing parts slip painfully from your hands, a real game-changer is handed to you on a plate, and instead of absentmindedly grabbing it, you pull out a red pen. . Because even if it's your life's work, you can't just call them. Powell understands that when a movie loses, everyone loses. Perhaps this is what Cruise and Kosinski saw in him. An uncanny understanding of high-stakes cinema and the confidence to pull it off. Glen really believes in himself, Linklater says. Not in a cocky way. He is not afraid to put in the effort to achieve what he wants. There is no shortcut.

