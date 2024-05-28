The American pier built off the coast of Gaza broke apart





CNN-

The temporary pier built by the US military to transport aid to Gaza broke apart and suffered damage during the peak season on Tuesday, dealing a blow to US-led efforts to create a maritime corridor for humanitarian supplies to the war-torn enclave, the Pentagon said.

The pier was damaged and sections of the pier need to be rebuilt and repaired, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said Tuesday. The pier will be removed from its location on the Gaza coast over the next 48 hours and transported to the Israeli port of Ashdod, where US Central Command will carry out repairs, Singh said. Repairs will take more than a week, further delaying efforts to make the maritime corridor fully operational.

Earlier, four US officials told CNN that the pier broke due to rough seas.

Part of the pier, which consists of a narrow causeway to deliver aid to Gaza and a wider parking area to drop off supplies transported by boat, was disconnected Sunday, officials said. The parking area will need to be reconnected to the roadway before the pier can be used again.

The damage, first reported by NBC News, came three days after rough seas forced two small U.S. military ships to run aground in Israel, according to U.S. Central Command, while two other vessels broke away from their moorings and were anchored near the pier.

I believe most of our troops were able to stay on the ships and are still there now, Singh said at a Pentagon press briefing Tuesday. And in the next 24 or 48 hours, the Israeli Navy will help push back these ships and hopefully then they will be fully operational.

The pier, which cost $320 million, had only begun operating on May 17, when rough seas forced a halt to shipping a week later on May 24, two days before part from the pier is disconnected. It is unclear when shipments will resume.

The temporary jetty, called Joint Logistics Over the Shore (JLOTS), requires very good sea conditions to operate. CNN previously reported that JLOTS can only be safely operated in waves of up to 3 feet and winds less than about 15 miles per hour.

Stronger sea conditions delayed the deployment of the jetty by several weeks, with the system remaining moored in the Israeli port of Ashdod awaiting favorable conditions.

The United States stressed that the temporary dock was only intended to augment humanitarian shipments transiting land crossings between Israel and Gaza.

On Thursday, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, said 820 tons of aid had been delivered via the dock to the Gaza beach, where the United Nations was responsible for distributing it to the population. Palestinian. The Pentagon announced Thursday that more than 1,000 tons of aid had been delivered before the temporary pier had to halt operations.

Daniel Dieckhaus, director of USAID's Levant Response Management Team, told reporters Thursday that thousands and thousands of tons of aid were waiting in Cyprus to be delivered via the maritime corridor. But these expeditions are now suspended and the temporary jetty is unusable.

CNN's Paul Murphy contributed reporting.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that the pier broke on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/28/politics/us-gaza-pier-broken-apart/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos