Reigning World Champion KATARINA JOHNSON-THOMPSON joins strong GB and NI team at Rome 2024 European Athletics Championships





UK Athletics (UKA) today announced that it has selected the team to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the European Athletics Championships in Rome from 7 to 12 June 2024.

The team of 70 selected athletes and two wildcard entries for the current European Athletics Champions includes current 2023 World Heptathlon Champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Coach: Aston Moore, Club: Liverpool), World Silver Medalist Keely Hodgkinson ( Trevor Painter, Leigh) – 800m and Matthew Hudson-Smith (Gary Evans, Birchfield) – 400m and world 100m bronze medalist Zharnel Hughes (Glen Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet).

Hodgkinson and Hudson-Smith have qualified as wildcard entries, while Hughes is a wildcard 200m winner but wants to compete over 100m in Rome.

Johnson-Thompson earned automatic selection for the 2023 World Championships. Jade ODowda (John Lane, Newham & Essex Beagles), who confirmed her eligibility for the Road to Rome rankings this week, has also been selected for the heptathlon.

With the half marathon representing both individual and team events, the team today announced the inclusion of a women's half marathon squad that will earn team medals on Sunday morning, June 9.

UKA's aim for the European Athletics Championships is to maximize medal winnings at the European Athletics Championships and support athletes' plans towards success at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris. In the absence of a formal selection event, athletes must submit an expression of interest or receive confirmation from the appropriate event representative.

Director Paula Dunn said:

I am really excited to announce today the team that will compete at the European Athletics Championships. It's incredibly strong, with a number of athletes who we think will be important parts of Roma's preparations for Paris.

For some athletes, winning a medal in Rome will be the perfect preparation for the Olympics, while for others competing there it will be a benchmark knowing their best performance will come in early August.

We also have a good mix of players who can use this championship to further their goal of qualifying for the World Championships in Paris and Tokyo in 2025.

The Great Britain and Northern Ireland teams competing at the Rome 2024 European Athletics Championships are:

female

100m

Dina Asher-Smith (Edrick Floral, Blackheath, Bromley)

Imani-Lara Ranciquot (Ryan Freckleton, Sutton & District)

Daryl Naita (Marco Aire, Cambridge Harriers)

200m

Daryl Naita (Marco Aire, Cambridge Harriers)

400m

Ravi Nielsen (Tony Lester, Enfield, Haringey)

Victoria Ohuruogu (Newham & Essex Beagles)

800m

Alex Bell (Andrew Henderson, Leeds)

Keely Hodgkinson (Trevor Painter, Lee)

Erin Wallace (Trevor Painter, Giffnock North)

1500m

Georgia Belle (Trevor Painter, Belgrave)

Gemma Rickey (Jon Bigg, Kilbarchan)

Katie Snowden (Stephen Haas, Herne Hill)

5000m

Easy Fry (Sonia McGeorge, Newbury)

Amy-Eloise Neal (Rob Denmark, Wakefield)

Hannah Nuttall (Helen Clitheroe, Charnwood)

10000m

Megan Keyes (Ross Cairns, Inverness)

Eilish McColgan (Liz Nuttall, Dundee Hawkhill)

Jessica Warner-Judd (Mick Judd, Blackburn)

100mH

Cindy Sember (Chris Johnson, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

400mH

Jessie Knight (Marina Armstrong, Windsor Slough Eaton, Hounslow)

Lina Nielsen (Tony Lester, Shaftesbury Barnet)

3000 mSC

Lizzie Bird (Pat McCurry, Shaftesbury Barnet)

pole vault

Holly Bradshaw (Kate Rooney, Blackburn)

Molly Cordery (Scott Simpson, Thames Valley)

high jump

Morgan Lake (Robbie Grabaz, Windsor Slough Eaton, Hounslow)

hammer

Charlotte Payne (Paul Dickinson, Reading)

Anna Purchas (Mohammed Ali Satara, Notts)

heptathlon

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Aston Moore, Liverpool)

Selection of Jade O'Dowda (John Lane, Newham and Essex Beagles) is subject to confirmation of eligibility for the Road To Rome rankings.

4×100m

Dina Asher-Smith (Edrick Floral, Blackheath, Bromley)

Desiree Henry (Steve Fudge, Enfield, Haringey)

Amy Hunt (Marco Airale, Charnwood)

Imani-Lara Ranciquot (Ryan Freckleton, Sutton & District)

Daryl Naita (Marco Aire, Cambridge Harriers)

Asha Phillip (Amy Deem, Newham, Essex Beagles)

Added to selected athletes for Mixed 4x400m Men's 4x400m

Hannah Kelly (Bolton Les Halls)

Emily Newham (Nick Dakin, Shaftesbury Barnet)

half marathon

Abby Donnelly (Rob Lewis, Lincoln Wellington)

Clara Evans (Chris Jones, Pontypridd)

Calli Hauger-Thackery (Hallamshire)

Lauren McNeil (Hallamshire)

men

100m

Jeremiah Aju (Marco Airale, Cardiff)

Romel Glaive (Michael Afilaca, Croydon)

Janelle Hughes (Glenn Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet)

200m

Jonah Epoloco (Ryan Freckleton, Sale Harriers Manchester)

Netanel Mitchell-Blake (Ryan Freckleton, Newham, Essex Beagles)

Jerriel Quainu (Ryan Freckleton, Blackheath, Bromley)

400m

Charlie Dobson (Leon Baptist, Colchester)

Alex Haydock-Wilson (Earl Herbert, Windsor Slough Eaton, Hounslow)

Matthew Hudson-Smith (Gary Evans, Birchfield)

800m

Callum Dodds (Matthew Yates, Enfield, Haringey)

Elliot Giles (John Vick, Burchfield)

Thomas Randolph (Craig Winlow, Tamworth)

1500m

Adam Fogg (Coventry, Corey Leslie)

Neil Gowley (Stephen Haas, Giffnock North)

5000m

George Mills (Thomas Drygacker, Brighton Phoenix)

Jack Rowe (Tim Eglen, Aldershot Farnham and District)

James West (Helen Clitheroe, Tonbridge)

10000m

Patrick Dever (Andy Bibby, Preston)

Rory Leonard (Andrew Hovdel, Morpheth)

Zakariya Mohammed (Idris Hammoud, Southampton)

20km Gyeongju walk

Callum Wilkinson (Robert Heffernan, Enfield, Haringey)

110 mH

Andrew Posey (Stratford-upon-Avon)

Taide Ozora (Joanna Hayes, Windsor Slough Eaton, Hounslow)

400mH

Alastair Chalmers (Matt Elias, Guernsey)

3000 mSC

Mark Pearce (Luke Gunn, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Jack Seddon (Jeff Wightman, Bracknell)

long jump

Jacob Fincham-Dukes (Matt Barton, Leeds)

disk

Lawrence Okoye (Jane Dukemin, Croydon)

hammer

Jake Norris (Paul Dickinson, Windsor Slough Eaton, Hounslow)

shotput

Scott Lincoln (Paul Wilson, York)

4×100m

Jeremiah Aju (Marco Airale, Cardiff)

Jonah Epoloco (Ryan Freckleton, Sale Harriers Manchester)

Romel Glaive (Michael Afilaca, Croydon)

Janelle Hughes (Glenn Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Richard Kilty (Gateshead)

Jerriel Quainu (Ryan Freckleton, Blackheath, Bromley)

4x400m*

Charlie Cavell (Stuart Marshall, Telford AC)

Lewis Davie (Trevor Painter, Newham & Essex Beagles)

Toby Harris (David Sadkin, Brighton Phoenix)

Alex Haydock-Wilson (Earl Herbert, Windsor Slough Eaton, Hounslow)

Michael Ohios (Craig Cox, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.britishathletics.org.uk/news-and-features/reigning-world-champion-katarina-johnson-thompson-named-in-strong-gb-ni-team-for-european-athletics-championships-rome-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos