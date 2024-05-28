It's time to rethink U.S. military ties with South Korea





Biden administration officials visited Seoul in late May to discuss the path forward toward a new Special Measures Agreement (SMA) that will set the parameters for military cooperation between the United States and South Korea to coming years.

The talks, the U.S. Embassy said, underscore the enduring vitality of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which remains the pillar of peace, security and prosperity for North Asia -East, the wider Indo-Pacific and beyond. The South Koreans have a more practical objective, that of containing costs, and believe that our sharing of the defense burden will be reasonable to guarantee the conditions for the stable stationing of American troops.

The U.S. presidential election is more than five months away, but Washington officials and their foreign friends are already preparing for a possible victory for former President Donald Trump. Their goal is to set the amount of recent US policies that Trump is most likely to challenge.

The same goes for those dedicated to the United States' alliance with the Republic of Korea. Then-President Trump's policies and rhetoric caused much distress in Seoul and resulted in an impasse over cost-sharing. South Korean officials welcomed the return of the status quo after Trump's defeat, with the Biden administration allowing the ROK to continue its trip at low cost.

However, South Korea now faces the possibility of a Trump return. At best, it would mean a repeat of his insistence that South Koreans pay more for the protection of the Americas. At worst, it would mean a withdrawal of American forces. The result was much wailing and gnashing of teeth in both capitals.

In response, the Biden administration accelerated negotiations on the next SMA. The new agreement will not take effect until 2026 but will be binding on the new administration. The State Department claims to have selfless motives, but it's hard to ignore the fact that closing the deal before the next president is inaugurated would deprive Trump of the opportunity to set policy.

Unsurprisingly, the negotiations are said to be going well, since both sides have an incentive to complete them before the campaign heats up. Today, South Koreans pay about $1.2 billion a year to secure the U.S. military presence. The two governments are expected to set a slight increase in the ROK payment.

Some supporters of the alliance say Washington is getting a good deal. For example, Dan Pinkston of Troy University cited the amount Korea contributes by paying for all the electricity used by U.S. forces here, the grounds used for military exercises, the salaries of civilian workers at the bases , etc. As a result, Pinkston argued that it was actually less costly for the United States to have these troops based here in Korea than to send them back to the United States.

Pinkston also highlighted intangible elements at the core of the alliance that have benefited the United States, such as Korea's support in cyber warfare, anti-hacking operations around the world, anti-terrorism campaigns, support in Washington at the UN and others.

In reality, this deal is a good deal for South Korea in every way. In exchange for a billion dollars and currency, 90 percent of which is spent in the Republic of Korea, Seoul gets a guarantee that the world's superpower will use military force, including nuclear weapons, to protect itself from all its enemies.

The South Korean payments do not constitute a contribution to the United States, which maintains its garrison for the benefit of the South. U.S. forces act as a lodestar to ensure that political leaders in Washington will have no practical choice but to go to war for the Republic of Korea, regardless of America's interests. Troops play no other effective role, and certainly not against China, the most obvious challenge to American influence in East Asia.

Additionally, contrary to Pinkston's opinion, South Korea does not offer a cheap location for U.S. military personnel. The force structure does not exist in itself but is based on security commitments. If Washington reduces its support for Seoul, it should eliminate the corresponding units, personnel and equipment rather than moving them.

The alliance as such also does not offer additional benefits to the Americans. Washington defends the Republic of Korea; Seoul is not defending the United States. Additionally, Washington and Seoul can work together on other issues of common concern, even without a U.S. security guarantee.

Nonetheless, the Biden administration appears determined to prevent any debate about Washington's engagement with South Korea. However, Trump could thwart this costly cooperation by going beyond host-nation support and completely reconsidering the presence of U.S. forces.

There are many good reasons to consider such a move. On the one hand, the costs and risks of alliances are increasing. The Korean War was terrible, but American responsibility was limited to the battlefield. Washington fought fiercely without risking his homeland.

This would no longer be the case today. In the past, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea hoped that its conventional threat to Seoul, located uncomfortably close to the border, would provide sufficient deterrence to allied military action, including preemptive U.S. strikes. Today, Pyongang has a growing nuclear arsenal and a missile force with increasing range. The Asan Institute and the Rand Corporation have warned that within a few years North Korea could have 200 nuclear weapons and several dozen intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as well as hundreds of theater missiles to deliver those nuclear weapons .

Although a preemptive attack by the DPRK would be suicidal, Pyongyang is likely more interested in deterring U.S. involvement in a Korean conflict. In the event of war, would an American president be willing to risk one or more American cities to defend the South? Should an American president do this?

Such a conflict would be a human tragedy. The Republic of Korea is a worthy friend, and the ties between the American and South Korean people, familial, cultural, economic and otherwise, are strong. However, such interests do not justify risking America's very survival.

In reality, the South is capable of defending itself. Trump reasonably asked: It's a very rich country, so why wouldn't they want to pay? In 1953, South Korea was an economic disaster, with an impoverished population and authoritarian politics. Without American support, the North's Kim Il-Sung would likely have absorbed the South. However, the Republic of Korea quickly began to overtake the DPRK economically. Two decades later, Seoul has adopted democracy and has now gained a major international presence.

Even though the ROK Army lags behind the country's resources, it is capable. A US military official traveling to the Republic of Korea described the latter's military as among the best in the world.

From someone who has worked with many different countries, I put them at the top of the capability, the official said, not as an absolute replacement for a U.S. capability, but combined it is very strong. And this without them seeking to replace American forces. (Ironically, some South Koreans are more worried about losing U.S. money than the troops, fearing fewer sales and jobs.)

The prospect of an American withdrawal is not without concern. A transfer of responsibility for defense raises the possibility that South Korea will seek nuclear weapons as a deterrent against the North. The idea horrifies the usual suspects and has led U.S. policymakers to work desperately to convince the South Koreans that U.S. extended deterrence remains strong.

This was reflected in last year's so-called Washington Declaration, which assumed that Washington would continue to risk the destruction of American cities and the massacre of the American people to protect the South. Even if the South Koreans believe the Americans would do it, why should we do it? A South Korean bomb may not be a good solution, but it could be the best of several bad options.

The WFS negotiations are of little importance in relation to such issues. Why should Washington risk the future of its people to protect a nation capable of managing its own defense, whatever the price it is willing to pay? American personnel should not be praised, even to the world's best friends, especially when the United States has no vital interests at stake.

Instead of arguing over host country payments, the two governments should reshape their relationship and limit the role of the Americas. The current treaty should become a model of mutual cooperation. Then, the U.S. troop presence should be phased out, effectively ending host country support once the withdrawal is complete.

