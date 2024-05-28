How the class action gold rush is leaving UK plcs in legal wrangling.





This is more of an environmental issue than a competitive issue.

Boris Bronfentrinker, partner at US law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, says: Competition law is expanding and contracting and all kinds of work has been done to adapt it to these cases.

There are also concerns that consumers are avoiding market watchdogs and filing complaints directly with the courts. This creates a further burden on businesses by duplicating many of the regulatory processes they already face.

Litigation funders have pushed back against this criticism, arguing that the risk of huge financial losses means they cannot afford to bring unfair competition claims.

Steven Friel, CEO of funder Woodsford, which settled a train ticket class action lawsuit against Stagecoach for $25 million earlier this month, says: So we don't do this without a lot of confidence.

Although there are costs involved, the practice can also be highly profitable. According to a recent investigation by Law.com, law firms have earned more than $1 billion in estimated fees from primary competing class actions in the UK before the cases have even been resolved or concluded.

Litigation funders argue that any complaints about costs should be directed at the companies they acquire, accusing them of trying to outspend and outlast their opponents.

Another criticism of the class action boom is that it is short-sighted.

Companies that demand huge payments will inevitably pass these costs on to consumers through higher prices, says Seema Kennedy, Ofwat board member and executive director of Fair Civil Justice.

Consumers often become embroiled in these lawsuits without understanding the downsides of the lawsuit and failing to fully explore all alternative avenues for relief, the former Conservative MP added.

Neil Purslow, president of the International Legal Finance Association and co-founder of Therium Capital, which funded the postmaster general's civil suit against the Post Office, said all such criticism was misguided. I believe it.

The class action system, he argues, preserves the integrity of Britain's pro-business culture and prevents bad actors from acting with impunity.

It also supports the rule of law, which is essential to attracting investment into the UK economy.

BT's lawsuit was concluded in March, but a ruling has not yet been made. The results will be watched with interest not only by telecoms companies but also by other British entrepreneurs who fear their companies could be next.

