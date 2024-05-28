American professor expelled for links to terrorism attends Istanbul conference





Sami Al-Arian, an academic deported from the United States some two decades ago after pleading guilty to providing services to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), shared the stage in a panel discussion with a member senior Hamas official Jamal Issa at a conference in Istanbul last week.

The conference was titled “The Flood of Freedom” in homage to the Hamas massacre of October 7, named by the radical terrorist group “Al-Aqsa Flood”, with the conference logo representing two paragliders, referring to the terrorists who entered Israel by paraglider. communities in their bloody quest to murder, rape and kidnap more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners on October 7.

Other senior Hamas officials also participated in other sessions during the two-day event, including Osama Hamdan, Sami Abu Zuhri, as well as Khaled Mashaal, who sent a pre-recorded blessing to the conference.

The main host of the event was the Global Campaign to Support Al-Quds and Palestine (GCQP), an Istanbul-based organization belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood axis, with close organizational and ideological ties to the Al-Quds Foundation, designated as a Hamas organization. by proxy of the United States and Israel. Other hosts included the Turkish NGO Human Movement and Civilization, as well as the Al-Baraka Society, a charitable organization headed by Algerian Muslim Brotherhood cleric Ahmed Brahimi. According to organizers, the conference saw the participation of hundreds of people from dozens of countries, from Pakistan to Yemen to Morocco. Hamas official Osama Hamdan speaks during a news conference, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon, May 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Several speakers at the conference expressed openly anti-Semitic views, including Mohammad Ibrahim, a preacher at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, who denounced “the Jews among the Arabs” and pointed to the Talmud as a motivation for “burning Gaza”; as well as Iraqi Sheikh Waleed Al-Husseini who praised Iraq's struggle “against the Jews” since the time of Nebuchadnezzar, also praising the missiles launched by Saddam Hussein on Israel during the first Gulf War. Similarly, Mauritius' former Minister of Justice, Rama Valayden, claimed that Israel “only understands the language of money”, calling for a boycott of international companies such as McDonald's, KFC, Coca-Cola and even Head & Shoulders, alleging that they “support the Israeli army and Netanyahu.”

Religious group affiliated with Hamas: “Imitate the Hamas model in other countries”

A similar event took place the next day, when another Istanbul-based Islamist organization, the Palestinian Scholars Association (PSA), organized a conference titled “The Nation's Religious Scholars and the Flow of the Free,” at which Hamas official Mousa Abu participated. Marzouk. The PSA itself is led by Nawaf Takrouri, a member of the founding generation of Hamas, who was expelled by Israel in 1993 because of his ties to Hamas. The event saw the participation of Islamist clerics from different countries close to the Muslim Brotherhood. At the event, Abu Marzouk hailed “mosques, the Quran and Jihad” as the three reasons for the “triumph of Gaza”, adding that “Jihad is not limited to weapons, but rather jihad is an obligation nowadays, everyone in their own specialty.” , work and place. » According to Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated channels, the conference ended with 10 suggestions for action among scholars in efforts to “sustain the flood.” [of Al-Aqsa]”, notably by strengthening jihadist education, putting pressure on governments, strengthening Da'wah (“call to Islam” or religious preaching) via online platforms aimed at young people and disseminating “Quranic messages linked to victory and love for Al-Aqsa.” suggestions included learning from Hamas, whose model was initiated by an Islamist religious scholar, supporting Palestinians in arenas involved in the fight against Israel, reviving jurisprudence on jihad and jihadist education while “drawing inspiration from the positions of the jihad of our people in Gaza and Palestine”, and promoting the economic boycott of “the enemy”. Turkey has long been a staunch supporter of Hamas, hosting the terrorist group's leaders on numerous occasions and providing material and moral support to the radical Islamist group. Both Erdogan's AKP party and the Palestinian terrorist organization have their ideological roots in so-called “political Islam” or Islamism, led worldwide by the Muslim Brotherhood axis. This ideology, amplified and promoted by religious institutions, political parties and NGOs around the world. and generally supported by Qatar and Turkey, aspires to establish its own version of Islam as the focal point of personal and political identities. The Muslim Brotherhood is also the ideological predecessor of Salafi jihadist movements such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS. Many scholars argue that classic European anti-Semitic tropes, which spread to the Arab and Islamic spheres through translations and adaptations of anti-Semitic texts, are the origin of its ideology.

