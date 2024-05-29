Photo ID needed to vote in May's UK election





From May 2023, voters across England will be asked to show photo ID at their local ballot box.

The requirements build on recommendations from a 2016 report by former Communities Secretary Lord Pickles. The report warned that there is a serious risk of abuse in the election system if people can vote under false pretenses with little risk of detection.

Here, The Telegraph explains everything you need to know about the rules ahead of this year's general election on July 4.

What are the voter ID requirements?

Anyone wishing to vote in the UK must show photo identification to participate in certain elections.

For voters in England, Scotland and Wales, this includes UK parliamentary elections, by-elections and recall petitions. Even in the UK, an ID card is required for local elections.

This requirement does not apply to Holyrood, Senedd or parliamentary elections in Scotland and Wales. People in Northern Ireland already needed a photo ID to vote, so the rule change will not affect them.

Voters in England and Wales also require identification to vote for police and crime commissioners.

This rule was applied in stages starting with the UK local elections on May 4, 2023. This year's general election will be the first to require identification for national polls.

The change marks a significant departure from the previous system in most of Britain, which required voters to simply confirm their name and address orally.

What types of identification are accepted?

Voters must present one form of photo identification at the polls, and the ID does not need to be current as long as it identifies the person at the ballot box.

However, it must be an original, not a copy, and the name on the ID must be the same as the name on the voter register.

Accepted voter ID formats are:

A passport issued by the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country (including an Irish passport card), a full or provisional driving license scheme issued by the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or an EEA State Blue Badge Pass ( Age proof standard system) ID card with hologram attached

One of the following travel passes:

Government funded senior citizen bus pass Government funded disabled bus passOyster 60+ Government funded cardFreedom passScotland National Eligibility Card issued for discount travel purposes (over 60s, disabled or under 22s) (includes bus passes) Welsh Preferred Travel Card for Over 60s Welsh Preferred Travel Card Disabled Persons Welsh Preferred Travel Card Senior Citizens SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland War Disabled SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland Over 60 SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland Half fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Government-issued documents such as:

Biometric immigration documents Ministry of Defense Form 90 (Defence Identification Card)National ID card issued by an EEA state Electoral ID card issued in Northern IrelandVoter's Authority CertificateAnonymous Voter DocumentsDo the rules apply to postal voting?

no. Voting by mail does not require photo identification.

However, you will be asked to provide your National Insurance (NI) number when you apply to verify your identity. If this cannot be done, you must explain why.

How do I get a voter ID card?

You can apply for a VAC (Voter Verification) online or by mail. To complete your online application you will need a recent digital photograph of yourself and your NI number.

You can apply even if you don't have an NI number, but you will need to provide alternative documentation as proof of your identity, such as a birth certificate, bank statement or utility bill.

To apply by post, you must complete a form and send it to your local electoral registration office.

To vote, you will need your registered address, a recent photo of yourself, and your NI number.

Likewise, other supporting documents are acceptable, but their use may prolong the application process.

The Registrar of Voters' Office must receive your form by 5:00 p.m., six business days before the election on which you plan to vote.

If you apply by post and are an overseas resident, member of the military, a civil servant or British Council employee, you will need to complete a different form.

What happens if I don’t have a valid ID?

Anyone who does not have the required identification can apply for a VAC.

This is not a substitute for voter registration, which must be completed prior to any application.

Why was voter ID introduced?

The goal was to eliminate voter fraud by requiring people to prove their identity at the polls.

In a report commissioned by the government, Lord Pickles warned that authorities were denying and turning a blind eye to the problem of election fraud.

Why is voter ID so controversial?

The government said the changes were needed to curb the inexcusable possibility of someone's vote being stolen simply by quoting their name and address on the ballot box.

But critics say actual claims of election fraud are very rare in the UK.

According to the Electoral Reform Association, in 2019, the last general election, there were only 33 cases of impersonation at polling places out of the 58 million votes cast.

Opponents of the rules also warned that they would make it more difficult for certain people, including disabled people, transgender people, non-binary people, black people and minority ethnic people, to vote.

