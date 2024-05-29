Rachel Reeves rules out sudden tax rises in the UK.





Rachel Reeves has said a Labor government will not raise taxes beyond the few measures she has already put forward, limiting the party's room for action if it wins the UK general election on July 4.

The shadow chancellor on Tuesday also ruled out the idea of ​​a speedy budget, suggesting the first major fiscal event under a Labor government would not occur until September at the earliest.

The main opposition party, which is leading in opinion polls by around 20%, is keen to prove its economic credentials and win over British business.

After giving his first major speech of the election campaign at the Rolls-Royce factory in Derby, Reeves was asked whether Labor should impose a tax to ease pressure on Britain's public services.

“There is no need for additional tax increases other than what I have said,” she added.

Her comments mark a hardening of Labor's position on tax rises as the party grapples with questions about how to tackle spending priorities from social care to struggling councils and overflowing prisons.

On Sunday she ruled out raising income tax or national insurance, the two main taxes levied on people's income.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday that all of his party's policies had paid for themselves in full. “We’ve looked at all the plans, and none of them call for tax increases,” he said.

But Reeves went further with a promise of no additional tax increases.

She said Labour's tax hikes would be the only ones the party had already proposed. These measures include expanding the windfall tax on energy company profits, imposing a value-added tax on private school tuition, and ensuring proper taxation of private equity bonuses.

The Conservative government imposed years of fiscal restraint after the election, meaning substantial cuts to non-protected government departments such as transport, local government and the Ministry of Justice.

Last week the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the next government will have to choose between cutting spending, raising taxes or borrowing more to fix the holes in Britain's public finances.

The parties may be reluctant to tell us which of these they will choose when they take office. That doesn't mean we should refrain from asking them questions, the think tank said.

Reeves also indicated that the Labor government would not deliver a budget until mid-September at the earliest.

She said an emergency fiscal event before the summer would not allow the fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, to prepare forecasts accordingly.

“The OBR requires 10 weeks’ notice to provide independent forecasts ahead of the Budget and I have made it clear that I will not provide financial events without OBR forecasts,” she said.

Labor also won the support of 120 business executives in a letter to The Times this week. This is a clear endorsement of the party's promise to restore stability to the UK economy if Labor wins the election.

Current and former business leaders backed Labor in the letter and criticized the Conservatives' handling of an economy suffering from instability, stagnation and a lack of long-term focus.

Signatories include Andy Palmer, former CEO of automaker Aston Martin; John Holland-Kaye, former Heathrow Airport director; Andrew Higginson, chairman of retailer JD Sports; and Charles Harman, former vice chairman of JPMorgan Cazenove.

Reeves said in his speech that the Labor Party had changed forever and that if it won the election, it would run Britain as a pro-business, pro-Labour party.

