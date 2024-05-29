Latest general election: Starmer gives blunt response to potential EU re-joining – police drop investigation into his deputy | political news





We are still in the early stages of the election campaign. But policy announcements are coming in thick and fast from the two major political parties.

Here's a summary of what we've heard so far:

conservative party

National Service – The Conservatives have pledged to restart a “modern” form of National Service for 18-year-olds in England, which could include military service, such as volunteer work.

'Triple lock plus' – The party has promised to cut taxes for pensioners by creating a new “age-related” tax exemption called 'triple lock plus'. In other words, pensioner allowances will be increased from April next year in line with average income, the inflation rate, or 2.5%, whichever is higher.

Education – The Conservatives have promised to create a new qualifications framework for 16-18 year olds called the Advanced British Standard. The party also proposed making “some form” of maths and English mandatory by the end of school.

Environment – Rishi Sunak said he remained committed to plans to achieve net zero by 2050, a target adopted by President Theresa May in 2019.

labor party

Taxation – Labor has pledged not to reverse two recent National Insurance cuts and not to increase income tax.

Economy – Labour's two main economic promises are to abolish the non-state tax status held by some wealthy foreigners and to introduce a value-added tax on private school tuition.

Waiting lists – The party said it would help the NHS “get back on its feet” by providing 40,000 more evening and weekend appointments per week.

Environment – A key policy promoted by Labor is the establishment of Great British Energy, which will be publicly owned. The party claims this will reduce household energy costs and create jobs.

Education – Also Labour's headline policy is plans to recruit around 6,500 new teachers in key subjects and create a “national excellence program” to support their professional development.

