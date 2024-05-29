T-Mobile to Acquire Nearly All of US Cellular in $4.4 Billion Deal





(AP) – T-Mobile is buying US Cellulars' wireless operations and some spectrum assets in a deal valued at $4.4 billion, further consolidating the industry.

T-Mobile would gain more than 4 million new customers and control US Cellulars' wireless operations and approximately 30% of spectrum assets across multiple spectrum bands. T-Mobile will also enter into a new master licensing agreement for more than 2,000 towers and extend the lease term for the approximately 600 towers that T-Mobile already leases.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said the deal will create a better experience for all of our customers with more coverage and more capacity.

It could also signal the start of increased consolidation in an industry with fewer players than ever before. Things are imminent for operators and consolidation is now on the horizon and could accelerate through 2025, said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. This is the first push into the wireless world and we anticipate further transactions over the next year.

T-Mobile is among the most active telecommunications companies when it comes to mergers and acquisitions. In 2020, T-Mobile finalized the acquisition of its small rival Sprint. And in 2013, the Federal Communications Commission approved its merger with MetroPCS Communications Inc.

T-Mobile said Tuesday that US Cellular customers will have access to its 5G network, giving them better coverage and speed. The company said the deal would particularly benefit those living in underserved rural areas of the country.

Faced with increasing competition and the increasing capital intensity required to keep pace with the latest technologies, and following our careful and deliberate strategic review, we are confident that continuing to fulfill our mission requires a level of scale and d “Investment that can best be achieved by integrating our wireless operations with those of T-Mobile,” Cellular U.S. President LeRoy Carlson Jr. said in a statement.

T-Mobile said US Cellular customers will be able to keep their current plans or upgrade to a T-Mobile unlimited plan of their choice. They will not incur any switching fees if a plan change is made.

It's a mixed bag for consumers, Ives said at Wedbush.

The American consumer has fewer choices but there is more competition, which could drive prices down, Ives said.

The transaction includes a combination of cash and up to approximately $2 billion in assumed debt. Up to $100 million of the cash component is contingent on certain financial and operational metrics being met between signing and closing of the transactions.

US Cellular will retain approximately 70% of its spectrum portfolio across multiple spectrum bands.

The deal was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of United States Cellular Corp. and Telephone and Data Systems Inc, which is a majority shareholder of US Cellular. Its closure is scheduled for mid-2025.

US Cellulars stock jumped more than 2% Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcrg.com/2024/05/28/t-mobile-acquire-almost-all-us-cellular-44-billion-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos