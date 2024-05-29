Rishi Sunak faces calls for Britain to follow Spain, Norway and Ireland in recognizing a Palestinian state | world news





Rishi Sunak is facing calls for Britain to recognize the state of Palestine on the same day that Ireland, Spain and Norway officially recognize it.

John Sweeney, Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), has written to Prime Minister and Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer urging him to “do the right thing” and recognize a Palestinian state “immediately.”

He said he would force the SNP to hold a binding vote in Westminster after the general election if it did not do so.

Prime Minister Sweeney said recognition would provide “hope” that a “lasting political solution” between Israel and the Palestinians is possible.

“I am calling on the UK to follow the lead of Ireland, Norway and Spain by immediately recognizing Palestine as a state. If Rishi Sunak does not do so now, Keir Starmer should commit to doing so on his first day in Downing Street.”

The Palestinian ambassador to Ireland also called on the British government to recognize Palestine.

Image: An Israeli soldier sits on a tank near the Israel-Gaza border. Photo: Reuters

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid told Sky News: “The UK has a very strong influence on the injustice done to Palestinians. The British government.”

Read more:Israeli prime minister says airstrike on Rafah that killed dozens was a 'tragic mistake' The International Court of Justice orders Israel to stop its attack on Rafah.

Dr Abdalmajid noted Britain's involvement in the creation of Israel, including the 1917 Balfour Declaration, in which the British government under David Lloyd George announced support for a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine. I did.

“Justice must prevail,” the ambassador said. “I think it is very important that the British government looks at this and tries to correct what happened in 1917 and during the Mandate period, which encouraged the colonization of Palestine.”

The three countries that will begin recognizing a Palestinian state today have faced diplomatic ire from Israel since the move was announced last week.

Their ambassadors were formally reprimanded by Tel Aviv and filmed by Israeli media when they were asked to watch a video of the October 7 Hamas attack, something the Irish government considers “unacceptable.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted a video to

Similar videos tailored for Spain and Norway were also posted.

Image: A Palestinian boy sits on rubble after the Israeli attack on a house in Rafah on May 9. Photo: Reuters

Katz wrote of the Taoiseach: “Ireland, if your goal was to compensate for terrorism by declaring support for a Palestinian state, you have achieved it. [Irish Prime Minister] Simon Harris, thank you for your service to Hamas.”

This is a view that the Irish firmly reject. “Some see our decision to recognize the state of Palestine as imposing consequences on the parties or as compensation for terrorism,” Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin told his Spanish and Norwegian counterparts in Brussels.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. We recognized both the state of Israel and the state of Palestine precisely because we want to see a future of normalized relations between the two peoples.”

But members of Ireland's small Jewish community are skeptical. Former Justice Minister Alan Shatter told Sky News the move was political theater.

“It’s pretty much to do with New Zealand announcing that it now recognizes that the Republic of Ireland government governs the entire island of Ireland,” he said.

“Of course, that won't change the reality on the ground. And probably if that happens, the Irish government will be dumbfounded and think everyone in New Zealand is crazy.”

Others say they fear the move will fuel anti-Semitism. Maurice Cohen, chairman of the Irish Jewish Representative Council, said “latent antisemitism is now turning into overt antisemitism.”

“experience [for Jews in Ireland] It was always 'welcome by 100,000 people' [‘a hundred thousand welcomes’]. There were hands outstretched for us and others.

“But now we have discovered, quite simply, that the hand is clenched into a fist and we have no idea where it is going.”

Palestinians in Ireland are expected to gather outside Leinster House, the seat of the Irish parliament, during today's speech.

“This gives them hope,” said Dr. Abdaljamid. “This gives them some light after this dark tunnel.

“Palestinians know that Ireland, Spain and the world, where we have been protesting since October 7, are actually seeing and hearing us. We are not alone in this world. That means this is very important.”

