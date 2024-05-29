



Recently I was listening to the Ed Mylett podcast. He was interviewing Matthew Hussey, a British best-selling author and life coach. During their conversation, Matthew talked about the American reality-based cooking game show “Chopped.” The show challenges chefs to create unique dishes using random ingredients in a limited time frame. Contestants are then judged on how well they responded and created a dish that the judges will enjoy, often under great stress. As a result, it's not just about the ingredients, but rather a test of each chef's ability to pivot and innovate under pressure and adversity.

How essential is it to pivot in our lives, especially when things don't go the way they were planned? Life doesn't always go according to plan A. It rarely does. As an officer in the Army National Guard, I continually develop contingency plans. Resilient individuals can adapt to use the ingredients they have and get the most out of them. It may not be perfect, but either way, life isn't necessarily about succeeding with plan A. God's plan for our lives is often very different from what we want and better than what we could have imagined.

At the end of life, we will look back and reflect on what we accomplished with the resources we had, regardless of the challenges we faced. Adversity can test a person's character, resilience and courage. Besides, it will make or break us. So how do you deal with adversity?

First, we must train our minds to adopt an attitude aimed at developing our inner strength and fostering a growth mindset. When times are tough, we can harness our knowledge and life experiences and use them to propel us forward. I firmly believe that LIFE HAPPENS FOR US, NOT FOR US. We can then take these experiences, which others may not have had, and use them to dig deep and overcome challenges. Remember that adversity does not last forever. Rather, it’s just a season.

Second, we must develop and maintain a support system that we can rely on. This support is crucial to maintaining longevity in our lives. Many of us feel like we're meant to tackle our challenges alone, but that couldn't be further from the truth. NO MAN IS AN ISLAND! Romans 14:7-8 says, “For none of us lives for his own sake, nor does any of us die for his own sake.” If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. we live or die, we belong to the Lord. Finding and integrating into a group of like-minded people can be key to showing us that we are not alone in the face of adversity.

I recently faced adversity that reinforced the belief that LIFE HAPPENS FOR YOU, NOT FOR YOU. A few months ago, illness hit my home, my boys and my wife hard. After a few days of thinking I had avoided the virus, I also started to feel bad. One Thursday evening, my wife noticed that I was experiencing symptoms that went beyond just nausea, so she took me to the emergency room for a check-up. After a long night of testing, I was sent home to rest. Although it was a difficult and scary experience, I learned some valuable lessons.

First of all, don't be afraid to ask for help. Effective leadership always involves delegation, and delegating responsibilities can greatly contribute to our mental and physical well-being.

Second, prioritize your mental and physical health. It's easy to get caught up in our daily to-do lists, but taking care of yourself should always come first. Rest is just as important as completing tasks.

Finally, we can plan and prioritize whatever we want, but God's plan is always best. The week didn't go as I had hoped, but the extra rest allowed me to think about areas of my business that could be improved. I left that week with a game plan to increase my effectiveness within my coaching program due to the downtime I had to sit and reflect.

How can you take these lessons and apply them to your personal and professional life? Remember, life happens for us, not to us.

I wear many hats while pursuing my passions, including being a Christian husband, father, Kansas rancher, men's mindset coach, Army National Guard officer, consultant, and endurance athlete. Give me your news. In what areas of your life do you face adversity? Do you struggle to maintain your strength when everything around you is in danger of falling apart? Let's have a conversation! You can contact me on Instagram@coachjohnsachse or email me at[email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beefmagazine.com/farm-business-management/life-happens-for-us-not-to-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos