Treasury bonds hit as sales in the United States struggle to attract buyers: markets fall





(Bloomberg) — The world’s largest bond market sold off after weak Treasury sales, with traders also considering mixed economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers for clues on the outlook policies.

Most read on Bloomberg

Treasuries extended their losses after the United States sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes at a rate 4.553% higher than the pre-auction level of 4.540%. An earlier offering of $69 billion in two-year bonds also proved subdued. Just days before the Fed's preferred price gauge, a report showed that U.S. consumer confidence rose unexpectedly in May, even as recession expectations also rose.

Treasury yields rose to their highest level of the day after the 5-year auction performed poorly, Peter Boockvar told the Boock Report. This follows the 2 year auction earlier today which was poor and will be followed tomorrow by a 7 year auction.

US 10-year yields rose eight basis points to 4.54%. The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq Composite closed above 17,000 for the first time ever. Nvidia Corp. rose 7% after news reports Elon Musk indicated his $6 billion-raised artificial intelligence startup xAI would use the chipmaker's H100 graphics processing units.

Bitcoin fell as traders monitored transfers through wallets belonging to the failed Mt. Gox exchange. Oil rose as tensions flared in the Middle East, with a ship attacked in the Red Sea and Israeli tanks reaching the center of Rafah.

It may be a short week, but it promises to be a busy one, said Chris Larkin at Morgan Stanley's E*Trade. While last week's FOMC minutes struck a hawkish tone, traders will be eager to see interesting data that could make it easier for the Fed to cut rates.

As Wall Street returned from the holiday weekend, the T+1 rule took effect, allowing U.S. stocks to settle in one day rather than two.

Investors also listened to remarks from Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari, who said monetary policy was tight but officials had not completely ruled out further rate hikes.

Bond traders who are stuck in a wait-and-see situation around the Fed's rate policy could soon get some welcome support.

Starting Wednesday, and for the first time since the early 2000s, the Treasury Department will launch a series of buybacks targeting older and more difficult to negotiate debts. Then, in June, the U.S. central bank is expected to begin slowing the pace of its balance sheet repair, known as quantitative tightening, or QT.

The story continues

The Fed's front-line inflation gauge is poised to show a slight relief from stubborn price pressures, corroborating central bankers' caution about the timing of interest rate cuts.

Economists expect the price index for personal consumption expenditures, excluding food and energy, due Friday, to rise 0.2% in April. It would be the smallest advance so far this year for the measure, which provides a better look at underlying inflation.

Swap contracts currently price in about 30 basis points of Fed rate cuts for all of 2024, which amounts to a reduction since the Fed's actions have historically been 25 basis point increases.

We now expect the Fed's first rate cut to come in November or December, said Chris Low of FHN Financial. The FOMC is expecting several good inflation reports, and by good, people like Governor Christopher Waller are implying that they should be mostly better than even April, let alone any of the months of the first quarter.

Company strengths:

Shareholders of Hess Corp. approved the takeover of Chevron Corp. for $53 billion, despite reservations from several prominent investors over a dispute with Exxon Mobil Corp. regarding a key asset.

T-Mobile US Inc., the second-largest wireless carrier in the United States, has agreed to buy US Cellular Corp.'s wireless operations. and some of its spectrum assets for approximately $2.4 billion.

Apple Inc.'s iPhone saw a rebound in China last month, with shipments up 52% ​​amid discounts from retail partners.

Elliott Investment Management has invested more than $2.5 billion in Texas Instruments Inc. and is pushing the chipmaker to improve its free cash flow, paving the way for another campaign from the influential activist investor.

GameStop Corp. said it brought in nearly $1 billion through a stock sales program amid renewed interest in the so-called meme stock.

DraftKings Inc. and Flutter Entertainment Plc, owner of FanDuel, fell after the Illinois Senate passed legislation that would increase taxes on sports betting.

Key events this week:

CPI Germany, Wednesday

Beige book of the federal government, Wednesday

Federal Government's John Williams Speaks Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, unemployment, consumer confidence, Thursday

US Initial Jobless Claims, GDP, Wholesale Inventories, Thursday

Feds John Williams and Lorie Logan speak Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

China's official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US consumer income, spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Raphael Bostic of the federal government speaks on Friday

Some of the main market movements:

Actions

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%

The MSCI World index fell 0.1%

Currencies

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0861

Sterling was little changed at $1.2763.

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.14 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $68,370.57

Ether fell 1.3% to $3,838.47

Obligations

The 10-year Treasury yield rose eight basis points to 4.54%

The German 10-year yield rose five basis points to 2.59%

The UK 10-year yield rose two basis points to 4.28%

Raw materials

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1% to $80.16 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,358.58 an ounce

This story was produced with the help of Bloomberg Automation.

Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek

2024 Bloomberg LP

