Lendlease UK operations expected to be sold ‘by the end of 2025’





Lendlease Group is confident it will sell its UK operations by the end of next year, it said today after announcing it was withdrawing from the construction market outside Australia.

The company explained its reasons for withdrawing from overseas markets, describing them as a drag on shareholder returns.

In a conference call today, Tony Lombardo, CEO and managing director of Lendlease Group, said his company was in the early stages of preparing to bring its UK business to market.

He said: We think the UK and US are doing very good, sustained business and we will be able to find buyers for both over the next 18 months we are assuming. [that we will] The transaction has been executed.

Lombardo told analysts that more than two-thirds of the company's assets are deployed in projects and assets outside Australia, of which 80% are expected to be completed after 2030.

Referring to the 0.6% EBITDA of these overseas projects, he said: The project has excellent fundamentals, but it is old and the expected returns are too far in the future.

The news that Lendlease will focus on Australia comes less than two months after the British company announced its annual profits would be lower in the year to June 2023 compared to the previous year.

Lendlease Group Chairman Michael Ullmer said drastic action was needed to address the company's recent performance issues.

We recognize that our security price performance and security holder returns have been poor as we face structural challenges and a prolonged market downturn, he said.

We must take significant action at a rapid pace to deliver value to our shareholders, capital partners and customers.

The company ranks 34th in the 2023 CN100 ranking of the UK's largest contractors, with annual revenue of $553 million in the year to June 2022.

Lendleases' new strategy focuses on simplifying the company's organizational structure, reducing costs and leveraging competitive advantages.

The newly established capital release unit will play a central role in this strategy, targeting capital release of A$4.5 billion ($2.35 billion), with $2.8 billion expected by the end of financial year 2025.

This includes halting international construction and accelerating capital release from offshore development projects and assets.

Lombardo said: With the decisive steps announced today, a new Lendlease is emerging. It is firmly established in the best of our proud heritage, but less complex, more focused and purposeful.

This new Lendlease is easier to understand for employees and customers, and transparent and predictable for security holders.

Key actions include reducing the company's annual cost base by $125 million within 12 months, strengthening the balance sheet by reducing gearing to 5-15% by the end of fiscal 2026, and commencing a $500 million market repurchase. This includes:

Ullmer said: Today we are releasing a blueprint to position Lendlease for success, focusing on our core strengths and competitive advantages.

We thought very carefully about the necessary strategic refocus and made some difficult decisions.

