US soldiers stuck in stranded boats along Gaza after storms destroy humanitarian aid dock





The Pentagon said Tuesday that U.S. troops were stuck on three army boats stranded in Gaza over the weekend after high seas and a storm destroyed an aid dock built by the service to deliver food to starving Palestinians.

U.S. Central Command confirmed that troops were evacuated from the boats on Tuesday after the ships broke away from their moorings on Saturday, although it was not immediately clear how long the troops had been stranded on shore. . This update immediately followed earlier information released by the Pentagon that soldiers were still on board the stranded boats.

Along with the grounding of Army boats, the storm also wrecked and destroyed the aid dock – a Joint Shore Logistics, or JLOTS, operation conducted by the Army – leaving the future of the l America's key humanitarian effort. The pier was installed to transport hundreds of tons of aid to the region, amid a brutal Israeli offensive against Hamas that lasted several months.

The groundings and destruction of boats are the latest problem for the pier and could disrupt U.S. efforts for at least a week, according to the Pentagon.

“The Israeli Navy will help repel these ships, and we hope they will be fully operational,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Tuesday, noting that one ship should be recovered in the coming days and the other two in the next 48 hours.

Minutes after the briefing ended, a defense official told Military.com that “all military personnel have been removed from the grounded ships.”

In addition to the storms that grounded the four boats holding the aid dock in place, Singh confirmed that “part of the Trident Pier has separated from the dock that is currently anchored in the Gaza coast” and that ” the Trident wharf was damaged.” “

A video of the section of the pier, broken and floating in the water, was posted on social media on Monday.

Singh said the broken section had finally been recovered and the pier would be completely removed from its location in Gaza within the next 48 hours to be towed to the Israeli port of Ashdod for repairs.

Reconstruction and repairs will take “at least more than a week,” according to Singh.

The Pentagon spokeswoman said the military's intention was to repair and eventually re-anchor the temporary pier to the coast and “resume humanitarian assistance to those who need it most.”

Singh said the dramatic halt to the aid mission and the grounding of the ships was the result of a “unique and unfortunate pattern of events with high seas and another storm that came in” and made the pier unusable.

However, this is also not the first hurdle the aid mission has faced since it was announced by President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address a few months ago.

In April, one of the ships carrying supplies for the mission was forced to return to port after suffering a fire in its engine room. Ship trackers and maritime experts also noted that one of the army ships appeared to be stuck in Tenerife – a small island that is part of the Canary Islands off the west coast of Africa – sparking speculation and concerns about further outages.

In late April, a mortar attack hit the shore near the possible location of the pier, but caused only “minimal damage”. Then, as troops prepared to install the pier, high seas caused delays.

Even once the pier was operational, snags and problems continued to arise.

Last week, Pentagon officials admitted that some of the first aid trucks were not reaching the Palestinians but rather in the hands of looters. Journalists also found that Israeli settlers began attacking aid shipments at border crossings, and some aid groups accused Israeli security forces of tipping off settlers to facilitate convoy routes – their thus allowing them to be attacked or blocked.

On Tuesday, Singh insisted that despite setbacks and problems, the mission is valuable and the Pentagon is committed to seeing it through.

“There are men and women out there, separated from their families… putting others first to try to be part of a rescue mission that has brought in more than 1,000 tons of “help,” Singh said.

“So hopefully when we're able to re-anchor the pier, you'll be able to see that aid coming in on a fairly regular basis,” she added.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from U.S. Central Command.

