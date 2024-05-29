Britain's Sunak focuses on national services: What is a service and which countries have it? | explainer news





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to reinstate compulsory national service if his ruling Conservative Party wins the July 4 general election, sparking a national debate about a policy Britain abandoned more than 60 years ago.

As Sunak announced on Sunday, 18-year-olds will be given the choice between regular military service and community volunteering.

The Conservative leader, who is hoping to boost the popularity of his party, which trails opposition Labor by a wide margin in opinion polls, said the plans would inspire a shared sense of purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our society. nation.

The opposition party criticized the plan, saying its impact on the economy and society was unclear.

How does national service work?

The proposed national service system is different from conscription, which would require people to legally serve in the military for a certain period of time.

Instead, it gives young men the option of enrolling in a year-long military training program or performing civil service duty on weekends each month for the same period.

The first option, according to the proposal, is to apply for one of up to 30,000 selective military deployments reserved for youth deemed the brightest and best in fields such as logistics, cybersecurity, procurement and more.

Therefore, very few 18-year-olds participate in military training.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said no one would go to jail for not taking part, but there would be non-criminal sanctions for those who refuse, without elaborating.

He did not specify whether exemptions would apply or whether those with formal education or employment would be able to defer.

It is unclear whether reimbursement for a year of military service will be made, but the Conservatives have said there could be incentives including faster interviews for postgraduate courses in the private and public sectors and encouraging employers to consider those who have completed military training. .

The party said it would hold a public inquiry to sort out details of the plan if it won the election.

The goal is to run a test program by September 2025 and implement the full plan by the end of the next parliamentary term, no later than 2029.

The plan is estimated to cost 2.5 million pounds ($3.2 billion). Some of this money will be raised through a crackdown on tax evasion and evasion, while the rest will come from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, set up to replace EU financial support for community organizations after the UK leaves the bloc.

Are there similar systems in other countries?

Compulsory military training for males aged 17 to 21 in the UK ended in 1960, but deferred periods of service were completed later. In 2011, former Prime Minister David Cameron launched a voluntary scheme for young people to take part in community projects instead of serving in the military, but participation was limited.

A 2023 YouGov poll found that 64% of Britons are opposed to compulsory conscription, while a voluntary system is supported by the majority of the population.

Many democracies still have some form of compulsory military service, and governments across Europe have been reluctant to reintroduce conscription.

According to World Population Review, there are 66 countries with mandatory military service. However, many of them are no longer enforcing the regulations to their fullest extent.

For example, in the United States, conscription still exists, but less than 1% of the population serves in the military. There is also a conscription system called the Selective Service, which relies on voluntary enlistment but can be reused if needed.

The German government stopped mandatory military service in 2011, converting the army to a volunteer force.

Francis Emmanuel Macron, the first French president not to have served in the military, campaigned to reintroduce military service, which ended in 1997. In 2021, he introduced a one-month volunteer period to promote civic duty and national pride.

Fewer countries still enforce conscription. In Finland, the only NATO member bordering Russia, conscription is mandatory for men and voluntary for women, and its duration varies from 165 to 347 days. Norway also has a mandatory military service of 12 to 19 months, and Sweden abolished mandatory military service in 2010 but reinstated the 6 to 15 months of military service in 2018.

Latvia most recently abolished conscription in 2006, but reintroduced it in January this year. Estonia has maintained some form of conscription since independence in 1991, but has recently expanded its conscription pool.

Compulsory military service has long been a controversial issue in Taiwan, where it remains largely unpopular among young people despite rising tensions with China. In January, the conscription period was extended from four months to a year as China pressures the island to assert its sovereignty claims.

Military service is mandatory for all Brazilian men, but citizens living abroad can also apply for discharge. It is estimated that less than 10% of those inducted fulfill their 10 to 12 months of service obligations.

What is the controversy surrounding the proposal?

He cleverly told the BBC that National Service would re-engage young people with society at a time when so many people are living in their own bubbles. He said the policy would address divisions in society.

The home secretary said: “We want to get back to a situation where young people are mixing with people from different regions, different economic groups and different religions, and finding ways to address the divisions that we see too often.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said compulsory national service would be a great opportunity for young people to get involved with the military, while volunteer work could tackle loneliness among older people in the public health system.

The opposition party criticized this proposal. Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told Britain's Broadcasting Corporation the plan was a desperate gimmick from the Conservatives who had no viable means of raising funds.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the Conservatives had been weakening the military for too long and the army needed professional soldiers, not year-long men.

Scottish National Party deputy leader Keith Brown said he was firmly opposed to the idea. Brown, a former Royal Marine and Falklands War veteran, told BBC Scotland this was a plaster cast to cover up disinvestment in the military.

While he supports increased defense spending, he said the solution is to make military careers more attractive by providing better pay, housing and training.

Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar said the money should be used to stabilize our economy and provide better health and social services for people.

