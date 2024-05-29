Billionaire Biddom left Britain on the day Hunt scrapped tax cuts, adviser says | super rich





London-based billionaire non-dom left Britain for good the day Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt announced he would scrap the 225-year-old tax system in his spring budget, his tax adviser has revealed.

I had a billionaire client who flew on a private jet with his wife, children, and tutor to one of his 17 other homes in the world on March 6th, literally budget day. I will never come back, said John Barnett, a partner at law firm Burges Salmon. The company specializes in advising the super-rich on how to legally reduce their taxes.

Barnett and other wealthy tax advisers said dozens of non-resident clients had already left the UK to avoid UK tax on their overseas income after Hunt announced the abolition of the scheme from April 2025. More will leave for other countries such as Italy, Spain, France and Malta, which have special tax incentives designed to attract the very wealthy and highly mobile.

If you're part of the billionaire class and already own a home elsewhere, have a private tutor for your children and have a private jet ready to leave at a moment's notice, Barnett said at a conference celebrating the super rich at the Savoy Hotel in central London. . I don't think it's an immediate decision for most of the other groups down there. You have kids in school, you have to fight over your spouse, you have to sell your business, you have to buy a house, you have to make a 2-3 year decision to move.

Barnett predicted many non-domes would move abroad to avoid the increased tax burden, but said they would still spend a lot of time in the UK for popular social and sporting events, especially during the summer.

Many of these people will become non-residents, but you will still be able to spend three or four months here in the summer. [before the Treasury would consider someone a permanent resident]. So you can still go to Wimbledon or go to the Chelsea Flower Show or things like that.

There were 68,800 nondomes in the UK in 2021-22, according to the latest HM Revenue and Customs data.

Camilla Wallace, senior partner and tax adviser at London law firm Wedlake Bell, said many of her foreign clients wanted to leave the UK as soon as possible. She said a very lovely Brazilian client who had bought a very expensive house in central London and is now spending millions on it asked her where to go this week.

I told him it depends on what you like. Some people like mountains and skiing, some people like fancy things. So Monaco and Dubai are great for that. There are other things like islands and sailing, she said, speaking at the Spears 500 Wealth Management Conference last week. So we look at the human element of movement and then see what taxes are levied on it. [other countries] and is doing exceptionally well in some parts of Europe.

Barnett said many of his clients want to move to Italy. Italy has introduced a system where the rich can pay a flat tax of just 100,000 (85,000) no matter how much money they make.

France, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Portugal and Spain have similar plans designed to attract wealthy, internationally mobile elites. Spain's expat tax regime has been nicknamed the Beckham Law after David Beckham, who became one of the first to use it when he played for Real Madrid in the mid-2000s.

There's something new [expatriate tax deal] Barnett said it's difficult to maintain that from week to week. Wallace added: We are closing our doors and everyone else is opening their doors.

Julia Hope, CEO of Innovate LSO Solutions, a company that encourages people to move to Barbados, said: “I’m sure we have a billionaire or two who could hop on a plane and spend some time with us. [the luxury resort] Sandy Lane or something [else] Exclusive.

Multi-millionaire non-dom entrepreneur Bassim Haidar told the Guardian earlier this month that he would leave the UK as soon as possible because abolishing the regime would cost him millions of dollars and pounds in taxes every year. This is what I actually created overseas and the business I created overseas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/news/article/2024/may/28/billionaire-non-dom-quit-uk-hunt-scrapped-tax-breaks-taxes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos