Field Breakdown 2024 US Womens Open presented by Ally | LPGA





LANCASTER, Pa. — The second major of the season is set to begin this week as the world's best golfers descend on Lancaster Country Club for the 79th U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally. The field of 156 players is highlighted by nine of the top 10 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, including Nelly Korda, a six-time winner in 2024 and world No. 1. Eight former winners will also be there, including defending champion Allisen Corpuz and 2015 US Women's Open winner In Gee Chun.

With a share of a $12 million purse and the glory of a major championship on the line, it's sure to be a fight to the finish this week in the Keystone State. Take a look at who else is in the field at the 2024 US Women's Open:

Former champions (8):

Allisen Corpuz (2023), Minjee Lee (2022), Yuka Saso (2021), A Lim Kim (2020), Jeongeun Lee6 (2019), Ariya Jutanugarn (2018), Brittany Lang (2016), In Gee Chun (2015)

2024 LPGA Tour winners (6 out of 6):

Hannah Green (HSBC Women's World Championship, JM Eagle LA Championship), Lydia Ko (Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions), Nelly Korda (LPGA Drive On Championship, FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, Ford Championship presented by KCC, Match Play T- Mobile presented by MGM Rewards, The Chevron Championship, Mizuho Americas Open), Bailey Tardy (Blue Bay LPGA), Patty Tavatanakit (Honda LPGA Thailand), Rose Zhang (Cognizant Founders Cup)

2024 LPGA Tour rookies (8 out of 26):

Isabella Fierro, Alexandra Forsterling, Jin Hee Im, Mone Inami, So Mi Lee, Gabriela Ruffels, Mao Saigo, Yuri Yoshida

Top 10 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings (9 out of 10):

Nelly Korda (n°1), Céline Boutier (n°3), Ruoning Yin (n°4), Hannah Green (n°5), Rose Zhang (n°6), Jin Young Ko (n°7), Charley Hull (No. 8), Minjee Lee (No. 9), Hyo Joo Kim (No. 10)

Pennsylvania Connections (1):

Rachel Rohanna (Marianne)

Debut at the US Women's Open (40):

Casandra Alexander, Céline Borge, Samantha Brown (a), Adela Cernousek (a), Lauren Coughlin, Kimberly Dinh (a), Isabella Fierro, Maisie Filler (a), Saiki Fujita, Junia Gabasa (a), Chiara Horder (a) ; Huai-Chien Hsu, Jin Hee Im, Sora Kamiya, Min Byeol Kim, Su Ji Kim, Ayako Kimura, Katie Li, Hsin-Yu Lu, Harriet Lynch, Keeley Marx, Alexa Melton, Yuka Nii, Amiyu Ozeki, Kiara Romero (a ), Kokona Sakurai, Megan Schofill (a), Elina Sinz, Pimpisa Sisutham (a), Caroline Smith (a), Latanna Stone (a), Rio Takeda, Asterisk Talley (a), Alana Uriell, Savannah Vilaubi, Chanettee Wannasaen, Lottie Ward (a), Madison Young, Arpichaya Yubol, Amélie Zalsman (a)

