Rishi Sunaks' Bignet Zero UK Election Gambling

British voters who believe in climate change should not vote Conservative in the July 4 general election.

Because as things stand, the Conservatives are threatening people's lives, jobs and opportunities for economic growth by taking a negative approach to climate action and opposing the energy transition.

Don't blame me if that all sounds overly dramatic. That's pretty much what former Conservative cabinet minister Chris Skidmore said on a Bloomberg podcast earlier this month, just before Chancellor Rishi Sunak called the election.

This is just part of the salvo from Skidmore, a passionate net zero advocate who quit his seat in January over the toxic message he sent about government moves to promote North Sea oil and gas extraction.

He went on to describe Sunak's decision last year to scale back a series of net zero policies as the worst mistake of his time as chancellor.

Historians will look back on this moment and recognize that it was the moment the Conservatives lost their country. Because the Conservatives are no longer talking about what the future of the country will look like.

I agree with much of what Skidmore said. But the bigger question is how good his political evaluation is. Will Sunaks be a serious vote loser if he moves to talk about net zero? Or has he subtly increased his chances of staying in power by linking his party to a green backlash that threatens to undermine climate change across Europe and beyond? The signs so far are not encouraging for the Conservatives.

Let's remember how this net zero rollback started. Last July, the Conservatives held on to Boris Johnson's old Uxbridge seat in the London suburbs by a few hundred votes, on a night when they had suffered heavy defeats in two other parliamentary by-elections.

The victorious Conservative candidate fiercely opposed plans by London's Labor mayor Sadiq Khan to extend ultra-low emissions zones to the outskirts of London, forcing some drivers to pay $12.50 a day for their heavily polluting cars.

Eight weeks later, Sunak announced a new approach to net zero. In what became known as his Seven Bins Speech, he halted sales of new petrol cars, postponed plans to phase out gas boilers and canceled measures to make rental properties more energy efficient.

To widespread dismay, he also declared that he would scrap rules that appear to not officially exist, including a government order to sort waste into seven different bins.

Starting with the shock of sounding like the Conservative leader wants to abandon the relatively bipartisan approach to climate policy that has characterized British politics for the past two decades, two points deserved more attention than they received at the time.

Second, Sunak took this controversial step without a broad public mandate. His party has made him a leader rather than a voter after the disastrous premiership of Liz Truss.

It is true that he insisted the UK would somehow stick to its international climate commitments. And his government has quietly kept important net zero measures promoting everything from heat pumps to green power transmission.

But the U-turn sent a loud message, even though some studies suggested there would be little apparent political benefit. When polling analyst Steve Akehurst showed voters news stories about Sunak's withdrawal, older Tory supporters' views of the party did little to budge, but younger graduates protested actively.

The Conservative Party continued to lose by-elections, and in its first major electoral test since the Seven Beans speech, it suffered a major defeat in local elections this month. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, a prominent Tory, is reportedly a keen supporter of green investment. And Khan was comfortably re-elected in London.

None of this proves that the rollback failed. The Sunak Party has been in power for 14 years. Unraveling why voters abandoned Tory MPs is complicated, and not all green Tories have won. West Midlands mayor Andy Street is running for re-election. And Susan Hall, the Conservative Party's London mayoral candidate, fared better in outer London, where Ulez is controversial.

Sunak's moves so far do not look like a vote-winning masterstroke. But this may change. Voters have a habit of overturning conventional wisdom. But if Sunak proves helpful in undermining net zero policy, it would be a terrible setback for a party that has long demonstrated climate leadership and wider efforts to keep the climate safe.

