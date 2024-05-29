Jamie Dimon is right. The number of U.S. public companies is plummeting, which is bad news for the democratic component of the economy.





The American economy is the most powerful and formidable in the world and much can be done to improve it. While economists focus on inflation and interest rates and politicians view options through the lens of an election year, there is a worrying trend that must be reversed if we are to maintain American dominance and continue to benefit from the advantages of our economy: there are fewer public companies in the world. United States than ever.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon raised this issue in his annual letter a few weeks ago. In the mid-1990s, there were nearly 8,000 public companies listed in the United States. Today, there are half as many, and at current rates, that number is expected to fall in half again by 2044. The total should have increased significantly, not decreased, Dimon wrote.

This reduction has been staggering in speed and scale, and it must be addressed if entrepreneurship and innovation can thrive. Exit opportunities are essential to the promise of American innovation, and neglecting them would be to our collective detriment. Not only does this change private markets, it is also bad for our economy as a whole. It’s high time to reopen our public markets and encourage the kind of innovation our economy depends on.

Coping with decline

Several factors have precipitated this decline: mergers and acquisitions among public companies, increasing regulatory hurdles and compliance costs, and the availability of more capital to allow companies to stay private longer and avoid the pressure of producing short-term results that comes with being public. . The market simply isn't producing new listings fast enough to keep up, and it needs to explain more clearly why companies should choose to go public instead of continuing down alternative paths.

The 2022 IPO market represented a 32-year low, and 2023 was no better (despite recent high-profile IPOs such as Ibotta, Reddit, and Astera Labs). But exit opportunities must exist. Young companies must build knowing that public markets are open and promise lucrative returns. If that hope dwindles, the best and brightest will turn their attention away from innovation. It is worth noting that the EU is experiencing similar declines, while Asian trade is increasing.

We need tools to help companies go public in the $1-$5 billion range, which was once common and is now virtually impossible. Without appropriate measures, America's reputation as the best place to do business and change the world through technology will be at risk.

Several proposals have emerged to offer solutions to this decline. The SEC is currently considering a change that would require companies with a certain number of investors to publicly list their securities, even though the companies would not benefit from doing so. SPACs were also touted as a potential solution (a lightweight IPO process designed for smaller companies), and the market initially greeted them enthusiastically, but in recent years they have been overburdened with regulations that will virtually against their intended purpose.

Preserving the democratic component of the American economy

There is a fundamentally American value present in our public markets: they are accessible to all. Through public procurement, we can all have a stake in our shared economy and we all benefit from more people and entities being able to access the wealth creation opportunities that public procurement offers. By neglecting our public markets, we are denying an essential democratic component of our economic structure. (We recognize that many Americans don't have the side income needed to start investing, and we'd like to see that change, too.)

So let's act quickly. We can reset business priorities in this country, starting by easing some of the regulatory hurdles (many of which were introduced in the SarbanesOxley Act of 2002) that make going public virtually impossible.

We can build on the JOBS Act of 2012 to make it easier for companies to test the waters and at more modest valuations with room to grow. We can introduce tiered compliance requirements for small businesses so that they do not have to immediately produce excessive reporting and instead work towards full disclosure, and we can reduce compliance costs overall. We can offer tax incentives or other financial benefits to make going public a more attractive option for companies that might otherwise remain private. We can shorten lock-up periods for early investors after the IPO. These windows have not kept pace with the acceleration of information and are too long to effectively standardize prices. We can educate institutional and retail investors about the benefits of long-term thinking in public markets, encouraging a culture of patient capital and generational value creation. Improving financial literacy will help improve investor confidence. These measures, adopted in collaboration between policy makers, regulators, investors and the business community, will be of great use.

But above all, private investors must do a better job of explaining to the market and the general public that business innovation is the best equalizer we have. If it doesn't take the right steps to enable businesses to grow and thrive in public markets, America could lose this advantage.

Eric Hippeau is managing partner at Lerer Hippeau.

