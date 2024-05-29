Israel used US-made bombs in strike that killed dozens in Rafah





The bombs used in the Israeli strike that killed dozens of Palestinians at a displaced persons camp in Rafah on Sunday were made in the United States, according to weapons experts and visual evidence reviewed by The New York Times.

The munitions debris filmed at the site of the attack the next day were remnants of a GBU-39, a bomb designed and manufactured in the United States, the Times found. U.S. officials have pushed Israel to use more of these types of bombs, which they say could reduce civilian casualties.

The key detail of the weapon's debris was the tail actuation system, which controls the fins that guide the GBU-39 toward a target, according to Trevor Ball, a former Army explosive ordnance disposal technician American, which had previously identified the weapon as X. The weapon's unique bolt pattern and the slot where the folding fins are stored were clearly visible in the debris, Mr. Ball said.

The munitions fragments, filmed by Alam Sadeq, a Palestinian journalist, are also marked with a series of numbers beginning with 81873. This is the unique identification code assigned by the US government to Woodward, an aerospace manufacturer based in Colorado which supplies parts for bombs. including the GBU-39.

At least 45 people from the Kuwaiti Al-Salam 1 camp, built in early January, were killed by the explosion and subsequent fires, according to Gaza's health ministry. More than 240 were injured.

U.S. officials have for months encouraged the Israeli military to increase the use of GBU-39 bombs in Gaza because they are generally more accurate and better suited to urban environments than larger bombs, including 2,000-pound bombs. made in the United States and which Israel uses regularly. President Biden said earlier this month that the United States was suspending deliveries of larger bombs.

The strike was carried out using two munitions with small warheads suitable for this targeted strike, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israeli army, said at a press conference on Tuesday. The bombs contained 17 kilograms of explosive material, he said. This is the smallest ammunition our aircraft can use.

In response to questions from The Times, the Israeli army refused to specify the ammunition used. The GBU-39 has a net explosive weight of approximately 17 kilograms or 37 pounds.

Admiral Hagari said the military had taken steps to closely target two Hamas leaders, who he said were killed in the attack, and that it did not expect the munitions harm nearby civilians. The bombs were dropped on hangars inside a displaced persons camp, and many tents were visible nearby. Images show the bombing sparked deadly fires.

Admiral Hagari said the Israeli military investigation was continuing. He suggested the fire could have been started by a secondary explosion, which he said would indicate there could be weapons stored in the area.

Our munitions alone could not have started a fire of this magnitude, Admiral Hagari said.

Frédéric Gras, a French munitions consultant, questioned the Israeli army's reasoning. Any explosion or detonation triggers a fire as soon as flammable products are nearby, he explained, noting that there are often many gas canisters and lamps in these camps.

A video shot by witnesses after the attack shows the extent of the suffering. People scream as they pull charred bodies from the rubble as flames rage behind them. A man holds up the body of a headless child.

The Israelis said they used 37-pound bombs, White House spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing Tuesday. If this is indeed what they used, it certainly indicates an effort at discretion, targeting and precision.

Larry Lewis, a former Pentagon and State Department adviser who wrote several federal reports on civilian harm, said it appeared the Israeli military had taken steps in this case to mitigate the danger. for civilians.

Secondary explosions can be difficult to anticipate, Mr. Lewis said.

But he said he was troubled that in surveillance footage released by the military, four people appeared to be outside the targeted buildings before the attack. Mr. Lewis said the decision to strike at that time raised questions about whether the Israeli military knew and accepted a possible civilian toll or failed to notice the people, suggesting potential problems in their measures. precautionary.

Wes J. Bryant, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant who served on a task force criticizing Israel's use of weapons in Gaza, told the Times that he dropped numerous GBU-39 bombs during his military service and that this strike was problematic.

This indicates continued negligence in targeting, either an unwillingness or inability to effectively protect civilians, Mr. Bryant said. When you use a weapon designed to be accurate and cause low collateral damage in an area where civilians are saturated, it actually defeats the intended use.

Neil Collier, Eric Schmitt and Aaron Boxerman contributed reporting. Additional production by Ainara Tiefenthler and Shawn Paik.

