US-made munitions used in deadly strike on Rafah tent camp, CNN analysis finds

U.S.-made munitions were used Sunday in the deadly Israeli displaced persons camp in Rafah, according to a CNN analysis of video from the scene and a review by explosive weapons experts.

At least 45 people were killed and more than 200 injured after a fire broke out following the Israeli military attack on the outskirts of Gaza's southernmost city, most of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry and Palestinian doctors.

Images obtained by CNN showed swathes of the Rafah camp in flames, with dozens of men, women and children frantically trying to seek shelter from the nighttime assault. Burned bodies, including those of children, could be seen being pulled from the wreckage by rescuers.

The intensification of Israeli attacks in Rafah, where some 1.3 million Palestinians had sought refuge before Israel began its operations there, drew swift international condemnation, with UN agencies, humanitarian groups and several governments calling on Israel to immediately end its offensive.

Israeli tanks were seen advancing further into Rafah on Tuesday for the first time in Israel's seven-month war against Hamas, signaling a new phase in which Israel continues its controversial and destructive offensive.

However, US President Joe Biden is not changing his policy towards Israel, suggesting that the deadly Rafah strike has not yet crossed a red line that would force a change in US support, although he has said in a CNN interview earlier this month that he would not allow certain U.S. weapons to be deployed. used in a major offensive in Rafah.

CNN geotagged videos showing burning tents in the aftermath of the strike at the internally displaced persons camp known as Kuwait Peace Camp 1.

In a video shared on social media, which CNN geolocated to the same scene by matching details including the camp entrance sign and tiles on the ground, the tail of a GBU small diameter bomb (SDB) -39 of American manufacture is visible, according to four explosive weapons experts who viewed the video for CNN.

The GBU-39, manufactured by Boeing, is a high-precision munition designed to attack strategically important point targets and cause low collateral damage, explosive weapons expert Chris Cobb-Smith told CNN on Tuesday. However, using any munition, even of this size, always carries risks in a densely populated area, said Cobb-Smith, who is also a former British Army artillery officer.

Trevor Ball, a former member of the US Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team who also identified the fragment as coming from a GBU-39, told CNN how he reached his conclusion.

The warhead part [of the munition] is distinct, and the guide and wing section is extremely unique compared to other munitions. The guidance and wing sections of munitions are often leftover even after a munition explodes. I saw the tail actuation section and immediately knew it was one of the SDB/GBU-39 variants.

Ball also concluded that while there is a variant of the GBU-39 known as the Focused Lethality Munition (FLM) that has a larger explosive payload but is designed to cause even less collateral damage, it was not not the variant used in this case.

The FLM has a carbon fiber composite warhead body and is filled with powdered ground tungsten. Photos from the FLM tests showed objects covered in tungsten dust, which is not present. [in video from the scene]he told CNN.

Serial numbers on the leftover munitions also matched those of a California-based GBU-39 parts manufacturer, indicating more evidence that the bombs were manufactured in the United States.

Two other explosive weapons experts, Richard Weir, senior crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch, and Chris Lincoln-Jones, a former British Army artillery officer and weapons and targeting expert, identified the fragment as part of an American-made GBU-39 when reviewing the video for CNN, although unable to comment on the variant used.

Asked for comment on the munitions used in the Rafah strike during Tuesday's press briefing, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters: I don't know what type of munitions were used in that strike. Aerial. I should refer you to the Israelis to talk about this.

CNN also contacted the United States National Security Council.

Main arms supplier

The United States has long been Israel's largest arms supplier, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), and this support has continued despite increasing political pressure. on the Biden administration over the Gaza offensive.

Last month, Biden signed a foreign aid bill providing $26 billion for the Israel-Hamas conflict, including $15 billion in Israeli military aid, $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza and 2 .4 billion dollars for American regional military operations.

CNN's identification of the munition is consistent with a claim made by IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari during a briefing on the tragedy Tuesday.

Hagari told reporters that he believed the strike targeted senior Hamas commanders who used two munitions with small warheads containing 17 kilos of explosives, adding that these bombs were the smallest munitions our planes could use. The traditional GBU-39 warhead has an explosive payload of 17 kilos.

Hagari said the deadly gunfire that followed the strike was not solely caused by weapons used by the Israeli army.

Our munitions alone could not have started a fire of this magnitude, Hagari said, adding that the IDF was investigating what could have caused a fire of this magnitude to start.

He added that Israel was investigating whether the strike unintentionally triggered possible weapons stored at a nearby compound.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deadly airstrike in Rafah was a tragic mistake, but said Israel was committed to continuing its operations despite international outrage and a U.S. warning not to proceed.

