Britain's Conservative Party plays for older voters – POLITICO





William Atkinson, editor-in-chief of Tory grassroots bible ConservativeHome, said the two policies make it very clear that the Conservatives hope to pursue their core voting strategy of holding on to old voters rather than pursuing new voters, and that means co-opting pensioners. said.

The Conservatives have long had a better relationship with older voters, who are more likely to show up and vote. | Andrew Yates/AFP, courtesy of Getty Images

The strategy is aimed not just at older voters per se, but at those who the Conservatives fear are at risk of lending their votes to Reform UK, an upstart anti-immigration right-wing rival. Many of these people are elderly.

Sunak is not alone. French President Emmanuel Macron has recently taken more right-wing policies, including a proposal for national service, to head off the threat of nationwide rallies.

Are you young at heart?

But the blatant bid for older voters ahead of the UK general election wasn't always a fait accompli. Sunak, the country's youngest prime minister since 1812, has surrounded himself with a cadre of advisers of 10 years who are keen to contrast his relative youth with the more mature side of 61-year-old Labor leader Keir Starmer.

Starmer has also come under pressure to galvanize the Conservative Party's position with younger voters, for example by taking steps to make housing and childcare more affordable.

Housing has consistently been a hot topic among young Conservatives, and the conversation has rarely been more flattering for the government. At a recent event hosted by Conservative think tank Bright Blue, former Chancellor Robert Jenrick, a potential future leadership contender, was asked whether the Conservative Party had failed to tackle the housing crisis due to a lack of will or capacity.

