NATO chief and European allies urge US to let Ukraine strike inside Russia





kyiv Washington faces growing pressure from NATO and several key European allies to lift restrictions and allow Ukraine to use the full force of U.S.-supplied weapons to strike military targets in Russia. The demands reflect new concern in the West over Russian advances on the battlefield in recent days, including the capture of several villages in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions and brutal bombings that killed dozens of civilians.

If you can't attack Russian forces across the front line because they are across the border, then of course you significantly reduce the ability of Ukrainian forces to defend themselves, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the alliances. a senior politician said on Monday during a visit to Bulgaria.

The NATO parliamentary assembly, for its part, issued a statement calling for the restrictions to be lifted.

The United States and other NATO allies, including Germany and Italy, have long refused to allow Ukraine to use their weapons to strike within Russia's borders, fearing that Such attacks only worsen the conflict. Senior Russian officials have repeatedly brandished Moscow's nuclear arsenal in response to suggestions of greater Western involvement in the war.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said May 28 that there was no change in policy regarding Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied weapons on targets in Russia. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

kyiv has argued for months that the limitations have prevented its military from destroying key Russian equipment to prevent deadly attacks, a view now expressed by several top European leaders.

Ukraine has instead relied on homemade drones to strike inside Russia, a tactic that has yielded some results, including apparent damage to a Russian radar battery near the town of Orsk this weekend. end, about 1,800 miles from Ukraine.

We must work together and put pressure not only on Russia but also on our partners to give us the opportunity to defend ourselves against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday in Spain, where he signed a bilateral security agreement of 10 years that will provide Ukraine with more than a billion dollars in Spanish aid.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said Tuesday that restrictions on Ukraine's ability to strike inside Russia have left kyiv fighting with one hand tied behind its back. Lifting these limits should not be a matter of debate, Ollongren said. I hope other countries with a different position will change this.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics told CNN on Monday that partners who oppose Ukraine's use of its weapons to strike targets on Russian soil should reconsider the decision as soon as possible.

The recent attacks on Kharkiv are a consequence of our inability to supply weapons to Ukraine and also the imposition of restrictions [on using] these weapons to strike military targets in Russia, Rinkevics said.

There is no rational, pragmatic reason not to allow Ukraine to use these weapons against Russia in the most effective way possible, he said. Claims that such strikes could cause Russia to further escalate the war, he added, are not based in fact. [a] really solid assessment of reality.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, during a visit to kyiv this month, appeared to give Ukraine the green light to use British weapons on Russian territory, saying Ukraine should decide whether to the best way to use these weapons. Just as Russia strikes inside Ukraine, it is entirely understandable why Ukraine feels the need to look after its own defense, he said.

A Ukrainian military official, however, said the British government never officially communicated the lifting of restrictions.

There is no official authorization, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive security issue. The official added that Britain's Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, with a range of more than 150 miles, had never been used to strike a target outside sovereign Ukrainian territory. (They were used to strike Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.)

First of all, [politicians] launch this idea in the news space to see the reaction of their people, the official said. After that, they decide: yes, we allow, or no, we do not allow.

European Union defense ministers at a meeting on Tuesday were also expected to discuss the issue of authorizing strikes in Russia, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Are we going to allow our weapons to be used more on Russian territory? Well, some member states have started to decide to remove this constraint, Borrell said. Another important thing to discuss today.

The issue remains controversial in Europe, where some countries fear Russia could retaliate and expand the conflict beyond Ukraine if Western equipment is used to strike Russian sovereign territory.

I don't know why Stoltenberg said such a thing. I think we have to be very careful, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Sunday in an interview on Italian television, responding to comments by Stoltenberg pushing for a policy change published Friday by The Economist.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that he does not support any change in German policy on strikes in Russia. We have agreed clear rules with Ukraine for the arms deliveries we have made so far, Scholz said. And they work. At least that's my theory.

Stoltenberg insisted that any decisions to increase Ukraine's ability to strike Russian targets should be made by individual nations, not NATO, allowing the alliance to keep some distance by relation to war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already accused NATO of being directly involved in the war and called Stoltenberg's remarks an absolutely irresponsible position.

Even as the debate unfolds in Europe, various countries are pledging new support for Ukraine. After his trip to Spain, Zelensky made an appearance Tuesday in Belgium, where he was promised $1 billion in aid and 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military announced this week that France planned to send military trainers to Ukraine, but later walked back the statement, saying Ukraine was still in discussions with France and other countries about this question.

When asked about this remark, the French Defense Ministry highlighted the Ukrainian clarification and simply stated that it continued to work with kyiv on this issue. French President Emmanuel Macron previously said that Western countries should not rule out sending troops to Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski echoed Macron's comments this week, saying in an interview published Tuesday that Poland should not rule out such a move.

We must let Putin guess our intentions, Sikorski said.

Speaking from Spain on Monday, Zelensky said Russia had dropped some 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine this month alone.

How to fight against this? There are not enough air defense missiles to stop thousands of bombs a month, Zelensky said. Partners who are afraid to give us this or that weapon must understand that air defense is a defense and not an offensive.

Isabelle Khurshudyan in kyiv and Emily Rauhala in Brussels contributed to this report.

