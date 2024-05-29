Contested MPs claim they will be excluded from UK elections held by frontrunner Labor Party | political news





Diane Abbott has said Labor will not allow her to stand in the July election despite being reinstated.

Diane Abbot has insisted she cannot run as a Labor candidate in the upcoming UK general election.

The country's first black female member of parliament told the BBC on Wednesday that the party would not allow her to run in the July 4 election despite lifting a ban enacted last year over racist comments.

But Labor leader Keir Starmer denied the claims.

That's not true, the prime ministerial candidate told reporters while campaigning in western England. He said no decision had been made to ban Diane Abbott.

Abbott, who was first elected as a Labor MP in 1987, informed Britain's public broadcaster in a text message that he would not be able to stand. “The whip has been restored but I cannot run as a Labor candidate,” he said.

However, it is unclear whether there has been direct communication with Labor on this issue. She later posted on

Abbott was reinstated as a Labor MP on Tuesday after the completion of a party investigation into his comments in a letter to The Observer newspaper in which he said Jews, Irish and Travelers undoubtedly experience prejudice but do not face a lifetime of racism. .

Abbott was suspended despite profusely apologizing for the comments.

Abbott, who has long campaigned on issues including racism, poverty and international affairs in his London constituencies of Hackney North and Stoke Newington, was a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party from 2015 to 2020.

Under Corbyn's leadership, the left-wing party was investigated by the equalities watchdog, which found serious failings in the way the party dealt with antisemitism.

Corbyn was replaced as party leader by Keir Starmer, who has worked to crack down on anti-Semitism.

Corbyn was also banned from running as a Labor candidate after saying anti-Semitism within the party had been dramatically exaggerated for political reasons. Last week, he announced his candidacy as an independent candidate.

precursor

Opposition lawmakers on Labor's left wing have reacted angrily to the Abbot's treatment, pointing out the racism and sexism she has faced in politics for decades.

Jacqueline McKenzie, a human rights lawyer and friend of Abbott's, told BBC radio that he deserved greater respect and dignity than he was given for these leaks.

In March, the Guardian newspaper revealed that Frank Hester, the ruling Conservative Party's biggest donor, had made racist comments about Abbott. Looking at her makes her want to hate all black women and she says she should be shot.

At the time, Starmer defended the lawmaker as a pioneer. She has probably faced more abuse than any other politician, consistently over the years, he said.

But the Labor leader, who has steered the party in a centrist direction, will be wary of the issues surrounding the 70-year-old lawmaker becoming a distraction ahead of an election in which Labor is likely to return to power for the first time. The July competition was held for the first time in 14 years.

Last week, Britain's political leaders began a six-week campaign ahead of voting on a new government. A poll on voting intentions this week gave Labor a 23 percentage point lead over the ruling Conservatives.

